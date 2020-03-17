Nasal Drug Delivery Market 2019 Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Sales Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Outlook and Industry Insights by 2022

Market Scenario

The intra-nasal route of drug administration is becoming popular due to its noninvasive nature thereby reducing pain and threat of infections and allows the patient to self-administer drugs without any help from anyone. Moreover recent research has also pointed its applications related to drug delivery to the brain. Bioavailability of a drug is defined as the proportion of a drug entering the systemic circulation as compared to the dosage. Nasal drug delivery eliminates drug destruction by HCL present in the stomach thereby increasing bioavailability which reduces the dosage of the drug. The reduction in dosage leads to proportional reduction in side effects. Growth of over the counter nasal drugs such as inhalers for common cold is also driving the market.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2696

The market for nasal drug delivery is increasing at a good CAGR due to the above mentioned advantages of nasal drugs. Other market driving factors include ease of administration, growing efficacy of the route due to development of drugs which are absorbed easily from the nasal route and the development of advanced products such as metered dose pressurized containers which deliver a very precise dose.

The market’s constraints are irritation of the nasal route and the low dose of the drug that can be delivered as compared to other route of administration. Other constraints includes low awareness and concurrent low popularity of the route which reduces economies of scale in producing these delivery devices. The market for nasal drug delivery has oligopolistic characteristic due to a few dominant players. Thus the power of the sellers is high and there is a premium on most nasal drug delivery products.

Taking all factors into consideration, we expect the Middle East and Africa nasal drug delivery market to reach around $ 1.59 billion in 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.1%; this market was worth $ 1 billion in 2015.

Key Players

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi-Aventis

Merck & Co., Inc.

AptarGroup Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Becton Dickson & Company

Segments:

Middle East and Africa nasal drug delivery market has been segmented on the basis of dosage form which comprises of drops, sprays, powder, gels and ointments. On the basis of system, market is segmented into unit dose, multi-dose and metered dose. On the basis of delivery technologies; market is segmented into spray, nebulizers and other. On the basis of therapeutic applications; market is segmented into rhinitis, congestion, vaccinations and others.

Regional Analysis

UAE is the largest market for nasal drug delivery in entire Middle East and Africa nasal drug delivery Market closely followed by Egypt. The rest of Africa’s market is growing at a very fast rate due to huge unmet medical needs and growing popularity of nasal route.

Drivers and Restraints

The market for nasal drug delivery is growing remarkably with a consistently good CAGR due to the benefits accompanying nasal drugs. Other driving factors include innovation of drugs which are absorbed easily from the nasal route, innovations in advanced products which allow the delivery of precise doses and also ease of administration. However, the restraints that threaten the growth of the market are irritation of the nasal route and the low dose of the drug that can be delivered as compared to other routes of administration. Other constraints include concurrent low popularity of the route which reduces economies of scale in producing these delivery devices and low awareness. According to an extensive report by Market Research Future (MRFR), the Middle East and Africa nasal drug delivery market is presumed to reach around USD 1.59 billion in 2022 surging at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2022. The market was estimated to be worth USD 1 billion in 2015.

Browse Complete 84 Pages Premium Research Report Enabled with Respective Tables and Figures @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/nasal-drug-delivery-market-2696

Detailed Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

1.2.2.1 Assumptions

1.2.2.2 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

3.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

…TOC Continued!

Send an Enquiry @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2696

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]