Narrowband IoT Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

— In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Narrowband IoT market for 2018-2023.

Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) is a Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) radio technology standard developed by 3GPP to enable a wide range of cellular devices and services.

NB-IoT focuses specifically on indoor coverage, low cost, long battery life, and high connection density. NB-IoT uses a subset of the LTE standard, but limits the bandwidth to a single narrow-band of 200kHz. It uses OFDM modulation for downlink communication and SC-FDMA for uplink communications.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Narrowband IoT will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Narrowband IoT market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Security solutions

Real-time streaming analytics

Asset tracking solutions

Logistics tracking solutions

Smart parking management solutions

Others

Segmentation by application:

Smart governance

Smart metering

Smart buildings

Smart asset tracking

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Huawei Technologies

Vodafone

Emirates Telecommunications

Telecom Italia

Qualcomm

China Unicom

Intel

Ericsson

Nokia Networks

Verizon Communication

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Narrowband IoT market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Narrowband IoT market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Narrowband IoT players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Narrowband IoT with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

