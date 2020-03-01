Narrowband IoT Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Narrowband IoT market for 2018-2023.— In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global
Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) is a Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) radio technology standard developed by 3GPP to enable a wide range of cellular devices and services.
NB-IoT focuses specifically on indoor coverage, low cost, long battery life, and high connection density. NB-IoT uses a subset of the LTE standard, but limits the bandwidth to a single narrow-band of 200kHz. It uses OFDM modulation for downlink communication and SC-FDMA for uplink communications.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Narrowband IoT will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Narrowband IoT market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Security solutions
Real-time streaming analytics
Asset tracking solutions
Logistics tracking solutions
Smart parking management solutions
Others
Segmentation by application:
Smart governance
Smart metering
Smart buildings
Smart asset tracking
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Huawei Technologies
Vodafone
Emirates Telecommunications
Telecom Italia
Qualcomm
China Unicom
Intel
Ericsson
Nokia Networks
Verizon Communication
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Narrowband IoT market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Narrowband IoT market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Narrowband IoT players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Narrowband IoT with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global Narrowband IoT Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Narrowband IoT Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Narrowband IoT Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Narrowband IoT Segment by Type
2.2.1 Security solutions
2.2.2 Real-time streaming analytics
2.2.3 Soil monitoring solutions
2.2.4 Asset tracking solutions
2.2.5 Logistics tracking solutions
2.2.6 Smart parking management solutions
2.2.7 Others
2.3 Narrowband IoT Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Narrowband IoT Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Narrowband IoT Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Narrowband IoT Segment by Application
2.4.1 Smart governance
2.4.2 Smart metering
2.4.3 Smart buildings
2.4.4 Smart asset tracking
2.5 Narrowband IoT Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Narrowband IoT Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Narrowband IoT Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Narrowband IoT by Players
3.1 Global Narrowband IoT Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Narrowband IoT Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Narrowband IoT Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Narrowband IoT Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…………….
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Huawei Technologies
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Narrowband IoT Product Offered
11.1.3 Huawei Technologies Narrowband IoT Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Huawei Technologies News
11.2 Vodafone
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Narrowband IoT Product Offered
11.2.3 Vodafone Narrowband IoT Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Vodafone News
11.3 Emirates Telecommunications
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Narrowband IoT Product Offered
11.3.3 Emirates Telecommunications Narrowband IoT Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Emirates Telecommunications News
11.4 Telecom Italia
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Narrowband IoT Product Offered
11.4.3 Telecom Italia Narrowband IoT Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Telecom Italia News
11.5 Qualcomm
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Narrowband IoT Product Offered
11.5.3 Qualcomm Narrowband IoT Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Qualcomm News
11.6 China Unicom
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Narrowband IoT Product Offered
11.6.3 China Unicom Narrowband IoT Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 China Unicom News
11.7 Intel
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Narrowband IoT Product Offered
11.7.3 Intel Narrowband IoT Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Intel News
11.8 Ericsson
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Narrowband IoT Product Offered
11.8.3 Ericsson Narrowband IoT Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Ericsson News
11.9 Nokia Networks
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Narrowband IoT Product Offered
11.9.3 Nokia Networks Narrowband IoT Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Nokia Networks News
11.10 Verizon Communication
……Continued
