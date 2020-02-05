Narrowband IoT Chipset Market Analysis, Dynamics, Forecast and Supply Demand

Request a Sample of Narrowband IoT Chipset Market Report from: https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/10878705

the Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market is accounted for $11.07 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $286.99 million by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 59.2% during the forecast period. Necessitate for low-power and low-cost connectivity equipment, demand for long-range connectivity and growing demand for cellular IoT networks are some of key factors fueling the market growth. Lack of standardization and privacy and security concerns are hampering the market. Increase in internet penetration and rising performance of narrowband IoT technology are providing ample of opportunities for the market growth.

A Narrowband IoT Chipset is a Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) innovation that works virtually everywhere. It connects devices more basically and proficiently on effectively settled mobile networks, and handles little amount of fairly infrequent 2Ã¢â¬âway information, safely and dependably. This innovation is required to help in upgrading the indoor scope, bringing down power utilization, and diminishing delay sensitivity. These chipsets additionally support a few gadgets with a low throughput and help in using resource blocks with LTE carrier.

By Geography, North America captured the largest market share of the Narrowband IoT Chipset market due to the speculation from U.S. government towards usage of IoT across different parts such as infrastructure and utilities. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR attribute to rapid rise of Internet application. There is a huge demand for Narrowband IoT Chipset in emerging countries of Asia pacific such as India, china and Japan.

Some of the key players in Narrowband IoT Chipset market include U-Blox Holding AG, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Vodafone Group PLC, Samsung Electronics, Qualcomm Incorporated, Mistbase Communication System, Sequans Communications S.A., Nokia Corporation, Ericsson, Intel Corporation, Verizon Communications, SAP SE, Commsolid GmbH, KT Corp and ZTE Corp.

Deployment Types Covered:

Ã¢â¬Â¢ Guard Band

Ã¢â¬Â¢ Standalone

Ã¢â¬Â¢ In-Band

End-Users Covered:

Ã¢â¬Â¢ Energy

Ã¢â¬Â¢ Safety & Security

Ã¢â¬Â¢ Building Automation

Ã¢â¬Â¢ Agriculture & Environment

Ã¢â¬Â¢ Automotive & Transportation

Ã¢â¬Â¢ Retail

Ã¢â¬Â¢ Infrastructure

Ã¢â¬Â¢ Manufacturing

Ã¢â¬Â¢ Healthcare

Ã¢â¬Â¢ Other End-Users

Offerings Covered:

Ã¢â¬Â¢ Software

Ã¢â¬Â¢ Services

Ã¢â¬Â¢ Hardware

Devices Covered:

Ã¢â¬Â¢ Alarms & Detectors

Ã¢â¬Â¢ Smart Meters

Ã¢â¬Â¢ Wearable Devices

Ã¢â¬Â¢ Trackers

Ã¢â¬Â¢ Smart Appliances

Ã¢â¬Â¢ Smart Buildings

Ã¢â¬Â¢ Other Devices

Regions Covered:

Ã¢â¬Â¢ North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Ã¢â¬Â¢ Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Ã¢â¬Â¢ Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Ã¢â¬Â¢ South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

Ã¢â¬Â¢ Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert at: https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/10878705

Price of Narrowband IoT Chipset Market Report (Single User Licence): $ 4150

Purchase The Narrowband IoT Chipset Market Report at: https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/10878705

Detailed TOC of Narrowband IoT Chipset – Global Market Outlook (2017-2023)

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Product Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market, By End User

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Automotive

5.3 Energy & Power

5.4 Chemicals

5.5 Food & Beverages

5.6 Mining

5.7 Pharmaceuticals

5.8 Water & Waste-water

5.9 Building & Construction

5.10 Oil & Gas

5.11 Other End Users

6 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Actuators

6.3 Valve Body

6.4 Other Components

7 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market, By Actuation Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Electric Narrowband IoT Chipset

7.3 Pneumatic Narrowband IoT Chipset

7.4 Manual Narrowband IoT Chipset

7.5 Hydraulic Narrowband IoT Chipset

8 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market, By Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Sliding Shaft Narrowband IoT Chipset

8.3 Rotating Shaft Narrowband IoT Chipset

8.4 Cryogenic Narrowband IoT Chipset

8.5 Other Products

9 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market, By Leakage

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Valve Leakage

9.3 Seat Leakage

10 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market, By Size

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Up to 1”

10.3 1”–6”

10.4 6”–25”

10.5 25” –50”

10.6 50” & Above

11 Geographical Segmentation

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 U.K.

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies

About Market Reports World

Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Market Reports World is the credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

Contact Info

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807

Email: [email protected]