Narrowband IoT Chipset Market 2018 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market is accounted for $6.95 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $180.25 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 59.2% during the forecast period”. Factors such as demand for long-range connectivity, growing demand for cellular IoT networks and lower component costs are propelling the market growth. Lack of standardization and privacy and security concerns are hampering the market growth. Increase in internet penetration and rising performance of narrowband IoT technology are providing ample of opportunities for the market growth.

By application, infrastructure segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. By deployment type, guard band segment is anticipated to command the largest market share and standalone segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America holds the major market share in the global narrowband IoT chipset market. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Rising internet penetration along with government support for enhancing the IoT technology has been some of the major reasons fueling the growth of narrowband IoT technology in Asia Pacific.

Some of the key players in Narrowband IoT Chipset market include Nokia Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Mistbase Communication System, Commsolid GmbH, Verizon Communications, Vodafone Group PLC, U-Blox Holding AG, Intel Corporation, Ericsson, Sequans Communications S.A. and Samsung Electronics.

Devices Covered:

• Alarms & Detectors

• Smart Meters

• Wearable Devices

• Smart Appliances

• Trackers

• Other Devices

Technologies Covered:

• Software

o Network Management Platform

o Device Management Platform

• Hardware

Applications Covered:

• Manufacturing

• Infrastructure

• Energy

• Building Automation

• Healthcare

• Agriculture

• Retail

• Automotive & Transportation

• Safety & Security

• Other Applications

Deployment Types Covered:

• Guard Band

• In-Band

• Standalone

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

