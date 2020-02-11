Naphthalene Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Naphthalene Market Research Report 2019” new report to its research database. The report spread across 95 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.This report studies the global Naphthalene market status and forecast, categorizes the global Naphthalene market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

Naphthalene is an organic compound. It is the simplest polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon, and is a white crystalline solid with a characteristic odor that is detectable at concentrations as low as 0.08 ppm by mass.

Rising usage in agricultural activities along with the increasing demand for high quality crop production is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in the consumption of insecticide on account of increasing awareness among farmers related to the effects of insecticide on crop yield is predicted to propel the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing investment in the building and construction sector as well as expansion of construction industry in developing regions is estimated to fuel the growth of the market.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Koppers

RÃœTGERS

Merck

Industrial QuÃ­mica del NalÃ³n

PCC Rokita

Carbon Tech and Sepahan Chimie

DEZA

SAIL

WUXI KINGHAN BIO-MEDICALandCHEMICAL

Compro Shijiazhuang Fine Chemical

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, ,Italy ,Spain Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East and Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Coal Tar

Petroleum

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Agriculture

Building and Construction

Household Cleaning

Textile

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Naphthalene capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025);

Focuses on the key Naphthalene manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

