Nanorobotics Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future

Adoption rate of the technology is expected to remain on an incessant rise with the financial support of governments of numerous countries, which is anticipated to pave way for the growth of the nanorobotics market in the upcoming years. Reducing information gaps pertaining to the effectiveness of molecular robots and a shift to regenerative medicines are yet another influencers driving promising growth opportunities to the Nanorobotics Market. However, the high cost involved in training the healthcare staffs to leverage the technology is expected to pose a challenge to the growth of the nanorobotics market.

Increasing demand for the automation of manual tasks with high precision has resulted in the development of nanorobots. As a result, nanorobots have been utilized in numerous fields for handling different tasks that offer excellent accuracy as compared to the one undertaken by human, which has only increased the affinity of healthcare industry towards nanorobotics for the manufacturing of state-of-the-art medical equipment. With the adequate knowledge pertaining to the nanotechnology and its benefits in the healthcare industry, surgeons, doctors, and medical practitioners have been adopting nanorobots to look after a variety of clinical functions. With such a proliferated adoption of the technology, the nanorobotics market surpassed a value of US$ 5 Bn in 2018.

Some of the significant players operating in the nanorobotics market consist of WiTec GmbH, Nanosurf AG, Angstorm Advanced Inc., Nanoics Imaging Ltd., JPK Instruments, Cavendish Kinetics Inc., Novscan Technologies NT-MDT, Asylum Research, AIXTRON SE, Anasys Instruments, Park Systems Corporation, EV Group, FEI Company, Agilent Technologies, JEOL Ltd., Bruker, Kliendiek Nanotechnik, Oxford Instruments, Klocke Nanotechnik, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Imina Technologies, and Ginkgo Bioworks.

These leading players operating in the nanorobotics market have been paving their foothold in the market towards the expansion of their businesses with the help of product launches, expansions, acquisitions, agreements, joint ventures, and productive collaborations.

In July 2018, BRUKER announced the acquisition of JPK Instruments AG, to offer high quality of products and services to customers. The company has been making heavy investments in advanced technologies and have diversified their fluorescence microscopy product portfolio that enables deep research with low phototoxicity and speedier imaging at high resolution.

In May 2016, BRUKER launched a scanning microwave impedance microscope, which is competent enough to measure even fragile samples like biological samples, nanowires, and nanotubes that meet the requirements of 2D materials.

In June 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. entered into a strategic agreement with Roper Technologies for the acquisition of Gatan, which will aid in the brand building of the company. The company will be able to leverage Gatan’s technological competency for the development of its leading range of electron microscope which will ameliorate the offerings and connect with microscope software, hardware, and other accessories.

North America is expected to maintain its hold on the nanorobotics market on the back of favorable government policies that cushion the financial expenditures for the purchasing of nanorobotics equipment. Highly developed healthcare infrastructure in this region and the fierce competition to enhance the experience of the patients have resulted in the proliferated rate of adoption of nanorobotics. In addition to this, a large concentration of nanorobotics manufacturers in this region coupled with the ease of distribution of the equipment is expected to bode well for the growth of the nanorobotics market in the upcoming years.

Next to North America, Europe is expected to remain a high growth nanorobotics market, on the back of the growing geriatric population, who have generated a demand for advanced healthcare facilities. Growing healthcare expenditures as initiated by the government is backing up the hefty investments of the healthcare professionals, which will deliver sustainable growth opportunities to the nanorobotics market.

Imposition of heavy custom duty on the medical equipment is expected to create a hesitance among the medical professionals since the cost of these advanced healthcare facilities is already in the superior range of budget. In addition to this, reluctance among the established doctors to adopt new technology, which involves initial setup cost and training to the healthcare staff, could impede the growth of the nanorobotics market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the nanorobotics market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to nanorobotics market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The nanorobotics report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with nanorobotics market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on nanorobotics market segments and geographies.

