Nanopatterning Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global Nanopatterning market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Nanopatterning market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Nanopatterning is an emerging technology which is growing considerably along with the growth of Nanoimprint Lithography, a process to fabricate patterns of nanometer scales. Due to the high demand for surface customization at micro and nano scale, this technology is being adopted. The medical sector is adopting this technology due to its advantages in the medical and biological field.

Nanotechnology is the ability to influence the atoms, with an objective to influence their core properties and characteristics. The technology makes use of nanoscience to build up an ecosystem around the concept. Many semiconductor components are manufactured using technologies such as quantum dots, carbon nanotubes, and other nanoparticles.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

AMO (Germany)

Canadian Photonics Fabrication Centre (Canada)

EV Group (Austria)

IMS Chips (Germany)

Micro Resist Technology GmbH (Germany)

Nanonex (USA)

NanoOpto (USA)

Nano-Terra (USA)

NIL Technology (Denmark)

NTT Advanced Technology Corporation (Japan)

Obducat (Sweden)

PROFACTOR (Austria)

SET (France)

SUSS MicroTec (Germany)

SVG Optronics (China)

Toppan Photomasks (USA)

Transfer Devices (USA)

Vistec Electron (Germany)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

E-beam lithography

Nanoimprint lithography

Market segment by Application, split into

IDM

Foundry

