Nanofiber Materials for Biomedical Market 2019 Major Manufacturers Analysis And Industrial Applications Forecasts to 2023

Nanomaterials, along with advancements in nanotechnology, have the potential to revolutionize existing industries and create entirely new applications. In the last decade, nanotechnology has advanced at a rapid pace, and it holds enormous prospects for biomedical applications. Nanofibers are important and versatile class of one-dimensional nanomaterials that are attracting increasing attention from academics as well as several industries in recent years. Nanofibers can be prepared from a wide range of materials such as polymers, ceramics, and metals.

This report focuses on the Nanofiber Materials for Biomedical Industry in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Nanofibers are proving to be an important material for applications in biomedical industry including medical filters and membranes, medical textiles, wound dressings, drug delivery, tissue engineering, and biosensors.

The need for implants with enhanced functional life and biodegradability as one of the primary growth factors for this market. The traditional implant materials have short functional life, with failures arising from implant loosening, inflammation, infection, and wear debris. This resulted in the need for the development of new cytocompatible bone substitutes with substantially enhanced functional life to regenerate bone tissues. Titanium and its alloys are widely used in orthopedic and dental implant materials due to their compatible mechanical properties and biocompatibility.

The worldwide market for Nanofiber Materials for Biomedical Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ahlstrom

Asahi Kasei

Donaldson

Nanofiber Solutions

SNS Nanofiber Technology

TEIJIN

Toray

3-D Matrix Medical Technology

AMSilk

Argonide

Collagen Matrix

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Synthetic polymers

Natural polymers

Ceramic and inorganic

Carbon and graphene

Metallic

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Research

Pharmaceuticals

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Nanofiber Materials for Biomedical Industry market.

Chapter 1, to describe Nanofiber Materials for Biomedical Industry Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Nanofiber Materials for Biomedical Industry, with sales, revenue, and price of Nanofiber Materials for Biomedical Industry, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

