Nanocomposites Market to Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years

The major growth driver identified in the nanocomposites market is growing demand for these materials in industries including semiconductor and electronics, power generation, and manufacturing. In semiconductor foundries, these materials are used for developing components, substrates, and structures.

Growing penetration on these materials in semiconductor foundry sector in the Asia-Pacific is identified as major growth opportunity for the nanocomposites market. In China and Taiwan, semiconductor foundry sector experienced significant amount of growth in recent years.

On the basis of both value and volume, North America held the largest share of the market in 2017.Growth of the nanocomposites market is hindered by factors such as its complex manufacturing process, high cost, and high level technical of skill requirement for handling applications of nano level composites.

Some of the major players operating in the global nanocomposites market are NanoMaterials Technology Pte Ltd, Advanced Graphene Products Sp. z o. o,, Applied Graphene Materials plc, BYK Additives & Instruments, Foster Corporation, Hybrid Plastics Inc., Inframat Corporation, InMat Inc., and Nanocor Inc.

