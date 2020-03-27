Nanocomposites Market 2019 Analysis and Global Forecast to 2025

A nanocomposite is a matrix of a solid material where one of the phases have multiple layers of nanoparticles and can improve the property of that particular material. They have application in various industry most notable being in producing structural components with high strength-to-weight ratio.
The adoption of nanocomposites is increasing in the automotive industry because of their superior mechanical properties and light weight. Consumers across the world are looking for high-performance and advanced automotive products. This will encourage automotive use nanomaterials with superior chemical properties to design and manufacture car interiors and exteriors. The application of nanocomposite materials in the body panels of automobiles increases the tensile strength and reduces the weight of automobiles. Such advantages will increase the adoption of nanocomposites in the automotive industry, fueling market growth.
Global Nanocomposites market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Nanocomposites.
This report researches the worldwide Nanocomposites market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Nanocomposites breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
3M (USA)
Arkema (France)
BASF (Germany)
Cabot (USA)
Dow (USA)
DSM (USA)
Elementis Specialties (USA)
eSpin Technologies (USA)
Evonik Industries (Germany)
Foster (USA)
Hybrid Plastics (USA)
Inframat (USA)
InMat (USA)
Nanocor (USA)
Nanocyl (Belgium)
Nanophase Technologies (USA)
Nyacol Nano Technologies (USA)
Powdermet (USA)
RTP (USA)
Showa Denko (Japan)
TNO (Netherlands)
Unitika (Japan)
Zyvex (USA)
DuPont (USA)
Nanocomposites Breakdown Data by Type
Carbon Nanotubes
Metal Oxide
Nanofiber
Nanoclay
Graphene
Others
Nanocomposites Breakdown Data by Application
Packaging
Automotive
Electronics & Semiconductor
Aerospace & Defense
Coatings
Energy
Others
Nanocomposites Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Nanocomposites Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The shift towards branded products by consumers is rooted in trust and convenience. Various manufacturers have decided to capitalize on health-consciousness and wellness trends and produce associated products. This has paved the way for new players to enter the market. In addition, price differentiation and quality according to regions is likely to make a impact on bottomline margins of manufacturers.
Table of Contents
Global Nanocomposites Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
4 Nanocomposites Production by Regions
5 Nanocomposites Consumption by Regions
6 Market Size by Type
7 Market Size by Application
8 Manufacturers Profiles
9 Production Forecasts
10 Consumption Forecast
11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
13 Key Findings
14 Appendix
……Continued
