NANOCOATINGS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES, SIZE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2023

This report focuses on the Nanocoatings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Nanocoatings market in North America region is growing fast, mainly due to performance benefits and the increasing commercial activities.

The worldwide market for Nanocoatings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Buhler

Nanogate

Nanophase Technologies

Bio-Gate

ADMAT Innovations

Surfix BV Advanced Nanocoatings

Nanomech

EIKOS

CIMA Nanotech

Telsa Nanocoatings

Inframat

Integran Technologies

Nanovere Technologies

Nanofilm

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Anti-fingerprint

Anti-microbial

Easy-to-clean

Anti-fouling

Self-cleaning

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Medical

Food & Packaging

The Marine Industry

Water Treatment Equipment

Electronic Products

Building

Energy

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Nanocoatings Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Anti-fingerprint

1.2.2 Anti-microbial

1.2.3 Easy-to-clean

1.2.4 Anti-fouling

1.2.5 Self-cleaning

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Medical

1.3.2 Food & Packaging

1.3.3 The Marine Industry

1.3.4 Water Treatment Equipment

1.3.5 Electronic Products

1.3.6 Building

1.3.7 Energy

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Buhler

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Nanocoatings Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Buhler Nanocoatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Nanogate

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Nanocoatings Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Nanogate Nanocoatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Nanophase Technologies

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Nanocoatings Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Nanophase Technologies Nanocoatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Bio-Gate

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Nanocoatings Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Bio-Gate Nanocoatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 ADMAT Innovations

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Nanocoatings Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 ADMAT Innovations Nanocoatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Surfix BV Advanced Nanocoatings

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Nanocoatings Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Surfix BV Advanced Nanocoatings Nanocoatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Nanomech

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Nanocoatings Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Nanomech Nanocoatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..



