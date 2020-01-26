Nanoceramic Powder Market : Outlook, Global Opportunity And Growth Analysis 2024

Global Nanoceramics Powder Market: Overview

Nanoceramics are the ceramic materials composed of particles sized 100 nanometers or less in diameter. Owing to their nano-size, nanoceramics have properties highly distinguished from traditional ceramics. Nanoceramics represent a product of the extensive research and development efforts witnessed in the global ceramics market of late and are receiving increased attention owing to their more advanced properties compared to traditional ceramics. Over the past decade, the nanoceramics sector has witnessed growth and advancement at a rapid pace and the applications of nanoceramics are rising at a rapid pace.

The nano size of the nano particle powders imparts nanoceramics greater surface area for contact with substances coming in contact with the particles, resulting in increased reactivity with the target reactant. This feature can be highly useful in applications that require a high rate of reaction. Owing to the vast research and development activities and a continuously rising set of applications, the global nanoceramics powder market is expected to exhibit growth at a healthy pace over the period between 2016 and 2024.

