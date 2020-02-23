Nano Therapy Market 8.2% CAGR Showing Growth, Demand and Opportunities in Coming Years | 2023 Insights by MRFR

The market for Nano-therapy is blooming, as of now, around 250 Nano-medical products are being tested or used for humans. Nano therapy is majorly used in the treatment of diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and others. The major driving factors for the growth of the market are increasing the prevalence of cancer and other metabolic diseases. A recent study conducted by the Journal of Diabetes and Metabolic diseases has suggested the prevalence of MS ranged from 35.8 to 45.3 % in India and 30.5 to 31.5 % in China. Moreover, continuous development in technology, increasing demand for the better treatment, government support for research and development, and increasing healthcare expenditure of the people have fueled the growth of Nano therapy market. However, lack of regulatory standards in the examination of Nano therapy and higher cost of the treatment are the major factors that may restrict the growth of the market.

The Global Nano Therapy Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players :

Some of the major players for the market are Smith and Nephew (UK), Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (US), Sirnaomics, Inc. (US), Tarveda Therapeutics (US), DIM (US), Cristal Therapeutics (the Netherland), CytImmune Science, Inc. (US), Luna (US), NanoBio Corporation (US), NanoBioMagnetics.n.nu (US), Nanobiotix (France), Nanoprobes, Inc. (US), Parvus Therapeutics (US), Nanospectra Biosciences, Inc (US), Nanosphere Inc. (US), NanoMedia Solutions Inc. (Japan).

Segments :

The global Nano therapy market is segmented on the basis of technologies, applications and end users. On the basis of technology, the market is further segmented into nanomaterial and biological devices, Nano electronic biosensors, molecular nanotechnology, implantable cardioverter-defibrillators, and other. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into cardiovascular disease, cancer therapy, diabetes treatment, rheumatoid arthritis, and others. On the basis of end users, the market is further divided into hospitals, clinics and research institutions.

Regional Analysis :

America dominates the global Nano therapy market owing to large diabetic population. According to National Diabetes Statistics Report, 2017, around 30.3 million people of all ages that is nearly 9.4% of the U.S. population had diabetes in 2015. Moreover, the accessibility of technology, increasing healthcare expenditure, and increasing government support for the research and development are some more factors supporting the growth in this region. Europe is the second largest nanotherapy markets, which is majorly driven by awareness and advancement in the nanotechnology sector. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market owing to increasing demand for the better treatment options, and rising initiatives to include IT healthcare sector. Whereas, due to less development in technology, and low infrastructure level the market for Middle East & Africa will have limited growth in the nanotherapy market.

