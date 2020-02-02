Nano-Enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages Industry s expected to exhibit a healthy CAGR through 2022

Nano-enabled packaging is the next phase of evolution in the packaging industry. It enhances a product’s shelf life and reduces the risk of contamination. Nano-enabled packaging is formed using two basic components: nano-composites and nano-fillers. Nano-composite is a framework or base where nano-fillers such as metals, metal oxides, clays, and carbon nano-tubes can be used to fill in the gaps of the framework. Various nano-fillers have different properties that enhance packaging materials to give them various functionality such as oxygen scavenger, ethylene scavenger, and antioxidants. Rising demand for anti-counterfeit products, prevention of contamination, and increasing application of nano-enabled packaging are driving the growth of the nano-enabled packaging market in Canada. However, lack of information on the impact of nano-materials on food and beverage products, high cost associated with nano-packaging, and increasing complexity with developing a customized nano-enabled packaging products are restraining the growth of the market to a certain extent.

The Canada nano-enabled packaging for food and beverages market was valued at US$ 350.5 Mn in 2014 and is expected to exhibit a healthy CAGR through 2022. The Canada nano-enabled packaging for food and beverages market is segmented on the basis of application and technology. By application, the market is segmented into bakery products, meat products, dairy products, fruit and vegetables, prepared foods, beverages, and others. Of these, prepared food segment dominated the market in 2014, with over 20% value share.

Request for sample report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/10631

By technology, the Canada nano-enabled packaging for food and beverages market is segmented into controlled, active, and intelligent packaging. Controlled packaging segment was dominant in 2014 and is anticipated to remain so during the forecast period.

Some major players identified in the Canada nano-enabled packaging for food and beverages market are 3M Company, Amcor Limited, BASF SE, Crown Holdings Incorporated, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company – DuPont, Honeywell International, Inc., Bemis Company, Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Multisorb Technologies, Inc., and AMCOL International Corporation – Nanocor Inc. Major nano-enabled packaging manufacturers in the market are currently focusing on strengthening their partnerships with processed food manufacturers to develop enhanced products catering to various food and beverage applications.

Request Report TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/10631