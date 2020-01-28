Nail Polish Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Nail Polish Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 175 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Nail polish called “nail lacquer.” It is mainly composed of 70% -80% of a volatile solvent, about 15% of nitrocellulose, small amounts of solvent oil, camphor, titanium dioxide and oil-soluble pigments. After the nail polish applied to the film formed, with moderate coloration fastness and gloss, to protect the nails, but also gives the nails a beauty.

In the current market, Ordinary Nail Polish products on the market do not sell well; Industrial Nail Polish’s price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Nail Polish industry, low-end product has excess capacity, and high-end product is in short supply.

Nail Polish product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, and excess capacity. There is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due that the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Although sales of Nail Polish brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Nail Polish field.

According to this study, over the next five years the Nail Polish market will register a 8.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 14900 million by 2024, from US$ 9190 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Nail Polish business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Nail Polish market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Nail Polish value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Base coat

Top coat

Gel

Matte

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Nail art institutions

Individuals

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

PI

Maybelline

Dior

CHANEL

ORLY

Butter London

Kiko

Nails Inc

Revlon

Sally Hansen

Rimmel

CND

COSMAY

Essie

ZOTOS ACCENT

L’OREAL

ANNA SUI

Bobbi Brown

Nars

MISSHA

China Glaze

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Nail-Polish-Market-Growth-2019-2024.html

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Key questions answered in this comprehensive study – Global Nail Polish Market Growth 2019-2024

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Global Nail Polish Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Global Nail Polish Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Nail Polish Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Nail Polish Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Nail Polish market?

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Nail Polish consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Nail Polish market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Nail Polish manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Nail Polish with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Nail Polish submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

