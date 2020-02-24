NAIL CARE MARKET 2018 – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

This report studies the global market size of Nail Care in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Nail Care in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Nail Care market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Nail polish called “nail lacquer.” It is mainly composed of 70% -80% of a volatile solvent, about 15% of nitrocellulose, small amounts of solvent oil, camphor, titanium dioxide and oil-soluble pigments. After the nail polish applied to the film formed, with moderate coloration fastness and gloss, to protect the nails, but also gives the nails a beauty.

In the current Europe market, Ordinary Nail Polish products on the market perform stable; Industrial Nail Polish’s price is lower than past years. While the signal of market price change indicates the adverse trend in the Nail Polish industry, low-end product has excess capacity, and high-end product is in short supply.

Nail Polish product demand market there is also a certain blank, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, and excess capacity. There is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due that the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

In 2017, the global Nail Care market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Nail Care market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The key manufacturers in the Nail Care include

OPI

NAILS INC

Maybelline

Sally Hansen

CHANEL

L’ORÉAL

REVLON

Revlon

Sally Hansen

MISSHA

CND

Butter London

Kiko

COSMAY

Nails Inc

Essie

L’OREAL

Bobbi Brown

Nars

Rimmel

China Glaze

Market Size Split by Type

Organic solvent based nail polish

Water based nail polish

Market Size Split by Application

Nail art institutions

Individuals

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Nail Care market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Nail Care market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Nail Care manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Nail Care with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents – Key Points



1 Study Coverage

1.1 Nail Care Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Nail Care Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Organic solvent based nail polish

1.4.3 Water based nail polish

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Nail Care Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Nail art institutions

1.5.3 Individuals

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Nail Care Market Size

2.1.1 Global Nail Care Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Nail Care Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Nail Care Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Nail Care Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Nail Care Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Nail Care Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Nail Care Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Nail Care Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Nail Care Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Nail Care Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Nail Care Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Nail Care Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Nail Care Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Nail Care Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Nail Care Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Nail Care Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Nail Care Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

11 Company Profiles

11.1 OPI

11.1.1 OPI Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Nail Care

11.1.4 Nail Care Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 NAILS INC

11.2.1 NAILS INC Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Nail Care

11.2.4 Nail Care Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Maybelline

11.3.1 Maybelline Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Nail Care

11.3.4 Nail Care Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Sally Hansen

11.4.1 Sally Hansen Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Nail Care

11.4.4 Nail Care Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 CHANEL

11.5.1 CHANEL Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Nail Care

11.5.4 Nail Care Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 L’ORÉAL

11.6.1 L’ORÉAL Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Nail Care

11.6.4 Nail Care Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 REVLON

11.7.1 REVLON Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Nail Care

11.7.4 Nail Care Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 Revlon

11.8.1 Revlon Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Nail Care

11.8.4 Nail Care Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 Sally Hansen

11.9.1 Sally Hansen Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Nail Care

11.9.4 Nail Care Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 MISSHA

11.10.1 MISSHA Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

……Continued

