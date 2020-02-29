N-Propyl Bromide Market: Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2018 – 2026

N-Propyl Bromide Market Insights

N-Propyl Bromide, also known as 1-bromopropane, is a colorless liquid with a characteristic hydrocarbon odor. It is soluble in organic solvents and slightly soluble in water. n-Propyl Bromide is used as an intermediate in inorganic synthesis and in agricultural chemicals and pharmaceuticals. It can also be used as an organic cleaning solvent for degreasing, precision cleaning, electronics, adhesives, and metal cleanings.

To produce pesticides, fragrances, flavors, pharmaceuticals, and the other chemicals, n-Propyl Bromide is used. The chemical formula is C3H7Br. 1-bromopropan has no flash point, dries quickly, leaves no residue and contains no chlorine. It is denser than water, and soluble in it. The Flash point of n-Propyl Bromide is 75°F. When heated to elevated temperatures, it may emit toxic fumes. The product witnesses a large demand from several end-use industries, majorly pharmaceuticals, pigments and dyes, and agrochemicals. This is expected to bolster the growth of the global n-Propyl Bromide market to a great extent in the coming years.

USA overall was the dominant producer and exporter of n-Propyl Bromide, but strong growth in emerging markets, especially in China and India, means that Asia is assuming dominance as a producing and exporting region. In 2015, the world production of n-Propyl Bromide reached 75457 MT. In the last 15 years, U.S. production and use of n-Propyl Bromide has increased nearly tenfold, primarily as a result of aggressive marketing of n-Propyl Bromide as a drop-in substitute for the carcinogenic chlorinated solvents TCE and PCE, and as an “acceptable” substitute for other more potent ozone depleting substances. Now concerns are mounting about the health risks of n-Propyl Bromide, as well as its own ozone depletion potential. For example, the European Union has designated n-Propyl Bromide as a Substance of Very High Concern based on reproductive toxicity.

Global N-Propyl Bromide Market Introduction

N-Propyl Bromide is a category of highly advanced non-chlorinated, non-flammable solvents majorly used as cleaning or degreasing solvent for removing contaminants such as grease, lubricants, and fluxes from metal machining parts. N-propyl bromide is known by alternative names such as normal propyl bromide, bromopropane, NPB amongst others. N propyl bromide is widely being used as an effective alternative to chlorinated solvents for metal cleaning applications and also as replacement for traditionally used ozone depleting solvents. Despite the major use of as cleaning and degreasing solvent, n-propyl bromide is also used as chemical intermediate across a number of end use industries such as agricultural and pharmaceutical.

Global N-Propyl Bromide Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

N propyl bromide is used as an alternative to conventionally used chlorinated cleaning solvents such as trichloroethylene, trichloroethane, perchloroethylene, and methylene chloride. The major advantage of using n propyl bromide is the reduced flammability. N propyl bromide is being used as vapor degreasing solvent, metal cleaning and dry cleaning solvent.

Another major factor driving the demand for n propyl bromide market is the easier availability and cheaper cost. Thus it is economic to use over a range of applications.

Market Restraints

One of the major factor impeding the growth of n-propyl bromide market is the use of advanced hydrocarbon solvents such as de-aromatic solvents in metal cleaning applications and paints, coatings and inks applications and have relatively lower organic volatile content as compared to n-propyl bromide.

Another major factor restraining the growth of n-propyl bromide market is the use of water based paints and coatings and powder coatings which is likely to impact the global demand for n-propyl bromide market.

Various government organizations such as USEPA have also regulated the use of n-propyl bromide for aerosols and adhesives application and promoted the use of other solvents which are even less harmful to ozone layer.

Moreover, there has also been an increase in bio based solvents which may hamper the demand for n-propyl bromide in the long run.

Market Trends

The global n-propyl market is majorly an unorganized market governed by a sizeable number of regional players. Therefore as a differentiating strategy with the manufacturers have started providing customized product offerings for tailored specific applications.

Moreover, there has also been an increase in use of n-propyl bromide for aerospace parts cleaning applications. These solvents have shown improved performance in vapor degreasing applications and also prevents rusting and degradation.

