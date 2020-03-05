N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 Market 2018-2028 Key Players- BASF SE, DowDupont Inc., Ningbo Inno Pharmche, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 is an organic compound with ethereal odor. N- Butylene Oxide 1,2 is also known as 1,2-Epoxybutane, α-Butylene oxide, 1,2-Buteneoxide and 1,2-Butyleneoxide. It is flammable liquid and is soluble in water. N-butylene oxide 1,2 is clear colorless volatile liquid. N-butylene oxide 1,2 is a chiral epoxide synthesized through oxidation of 1-butene. The two main manufacturing processes of N-butylene oxide 1,2 are direct oxidation process and chlorohydrin process. In the direct oxidation process comprises catalytic oxidation of butylene to butylene oxide. And in the chlorohydrin process, butylene is reacted with chlorine in presence of water which is followed by dehydrochlorination with lime or caustic to form salt and butylene oxide. Generally, chlorohydrin process is more widely used.

N-butylene oxide 1,2 is used for different applications in various industries. N-butylene oxide is widely is used as chemical intermediate or chemical reagent for the synthesis of butylene glycol and their derivatives. It is also used as non-ionic surfactant in textiles and dyeing auxiliaries. It is used as an additive for fuel and lubricants and as de-emulsifier in oil & gas industry. N-butylene oxide 1,2 is also used as a stabilizer for halogenated solvents and as a solvent for polymer & resin processing. N-butylene oxide 1,2 is flammable compound and is slightly toxic, owing to which there are exposure limits are being imposed on N-butylene oxide 1,2 by number of organizations.

N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 Market: Dynamics

Extensive growth of chemical industry across the globe and especially in emerging economies is expected to be the preliminary driving factor for the N-butylene oxide 1,2 market. Rapid population growth is positively impacting the growth of textile industry, growing textile industry will augment the demand for n-butylene oxide 1,2. Increasing automotive production and rapid industrialization has caused an upsurge the demand for fuels & lubricants, rising demand for fuels & lubricants is positively influencing the N-butylene oxide 1,2 market. Plastics and polymers are playing crucial role in advancement of this modern industrial world, growth of polymer and plastic industry is rising the demand for N-butylene Oxide 1,2. Increased demand for continuous supply of energy is driving the oil & gas industry growth, which is positive impact for the N-butylene oxide 1,2 market. Increasing regulations on the exposure level of N-butylene oxide 1,2 because of its flammable nature and acute toxicity, the companies are in the search of its alternatives, which will dent the growth of N-butylene oxide market.

N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 Market: Segmentation

The global N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 market can be segmented on the basis of purity, end-use and by application

The global N-butylene Oxide 1,2 market is segmented on the basis of its purity:

Low Purity (>99%)

High Purity (99%)

The global N-butylene Oxide 1,2 market is segmented on the basis of its end-use:

Fuel & Lubricants

Textiles

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Plastic & Polymers

The global N-butylene Oxide 1,2 market is segmented on the basis of its application:

Chemical Intermediate

Non-ionic surfactant

Solvent

De-emulsifier

Additives

Stabilizer

Defoamer

N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the prominent market for N-butylene oxide 1,2 because of rapidly growing industrial activities and substantial growth of chemical, polymer and textile industries. Also the lenient regulations in Asia Pacific will positively influence the market growth. Predominance of chemical industry and significant presence of other industries in the regions such as Europe and North America, owing to which North America and Europe can be considered as promising market for N-butylene oxide 1,2. However increasing number of regulations and stringent environmental policies might slowdown the market growth. Latin America is estimated to be the potential market for N-butylene oxide 1,2 owing to increased environmental activities. High presence of oil & gas industry in Middle East and rising industrial activities in Africa is anticipated to make Middle East & Africa a strong market for n-butylene oxide.

N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global N-Butylene Oxide 1,2 market are:

BASF SE, DowDupont Inc., Ningbo Inno Pharmche, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., Chemos GmbH & Co. KG, Hangzhou Dayangchem Co. Ltd., Kinbester Co., Ltd., Zehao Industry Co., Ltd., Leap Labchem Co., Ltd, and Hangzhou J&H Chemical Co., Ltd. among others.

The N-butylene oxide 1,2 market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the N-butylene oxide 1,2 market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The N-butylene oxide 1,2 market research report provides analysis and information according to N-butylene oxide 1,2 market segments such as geographies, application and industry.