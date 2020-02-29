Myasthenia Gravis Disease Market, [By Disease Type (Imaging (X-ray, Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), and Others), Blood Tests, Electrodiagnostic, and Edrophonium Test), By Treatment (Medication, Surgery, and HSCT), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Academic Research Institutes) By Region]: Market Size and Forecast, 2018 – 2026

The global Myasthenia Gravis Disease Market is anticipated to exceed USD 2,538.6 Million by 2026 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, the diagnosis segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. Myasthenia gravis disease is characterized by rapid fatigue and weakness of any muscles under person’s voluntary control. Though myasthenia gravis can affect people of any age, it’s more common in women younger than 40 and in men older than 60. In General, myasthenia gravis disease is caused by a breakdown in the normal communication between muscles and nerves. There is no accurate cure for MG disease, however, appropriate and early treatment can help to control symptoms, such as double vision, difficulties with speech, chewing, swallowing and breathing, weakness of arm or leg muscles, and drooping of eyelids.

The global Myasthenia Gravis Disease market is majorly driven by the need to prevent declining quality of life owing to myasthenia gravis disease. Moreover, growing R&D initiatives for novel therapies are another factor boosting the market growth. In addition, key players are also involved in innovative research to launch the affordable therapeutics for such disease. However, the unfamiliarity with early symptoms as well as signs and high cost associated with the treatment are factors hampering the market growth.

The global Myasthenia Gravis Disease Market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, end-user, and region. On the basis of diagnosis, the market is categorized into Imaging, Blood Tests, Electrodiagnostic, and Edrophonium Test. The imaging segment is further bifurcated into X-ray, Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), and others. On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into Medication, Surgery, and HSCT. The end-user is further segmented in to Hospitals, Clinics, and Academic Research Institutes.

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest share in the global Myasthenia Gravis Disease Market in 2017. The major factors accounted for the high market growth includes high occurrence of disease such in North America. Moreover, Asia Pacific is estimated to generate the lucrative market growth during the forecast period. Growing initiatives by government and private organizations for generating novel control treatment are factors estimated to propel the myasthenia gravis disease market growth in Asia Pacific. In addition, increasing awareness about neuromuscular disorders and vast improvement are boosting the market growth in APAC.

The leading companies profiled in the Myasthenia Gravis Disease Market report include Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc., Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, CSL Behring, Grifols S.A., Baxter International Inc., Shire plc, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Table of Contents

1.Overview and Scope

1.1.Research goal & scope

1.2.Research assumptions

1.3.Research Methodology

1.3.1.Primary data sources

1.3.2.Secondary data sources

1.4.Key take-away

1.5.Stakeholders

2.Executive Summary

2.1.Market Definition

2.2.Market Segmentation

3.Myasthenia Gravis Disease Market Insights

3.1.Myasthenia Gravis Disease Therapies – Industry snapshot

3.2.Myasthenia Gravis Disease Therapies – Ecosystem analysis

3.3.Myasthenia Gravis Disease Market Dynamics

3.3.1.Myasthenia Gravis Disease Therapies – Market Forces

3.3.1.1.Myasthenia Gravis Disease Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2.Myasthenia Gravis Disease Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3.Myasthenia Gravis Disease Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4.Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1.Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2.Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3.Threat of substitute

3.4.4.Threat of new entrant

3.4.5.Degree of competition

3.5.Myasthenia Gravis Disease Market PEST Analysis

3.6.Myasthenia Gravis Disease Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7.Myasthenia Gravis Disease Therapies Industry Trends

3.8.Competitive Ranking Analysis, 2017

4.Myasthenia Gravis Disease Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Diagnosis

4.1.Key Findings

4.2.Imaging

4.2.1.X-ray

4.2.2.Computed Tomography (CT)

4.2.3.Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

4.2.4.Others

4.3.Blood Tests

4.4.Electrodiagnostic

4.5.Edrophonium Test

5.Myasthenia Gravis Disease Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Treatment

5.1.Key Findings

5.2.Medication

5.3.Surgery

5.4.HSCT

6.Myasthenia Gravis Disease Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by End User

6.1.Key Findings

6.2.Hospitals

6.3.Clinics

6.4.Academic Research Institutes

7.Myasthenia Gravis Disease Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Region

7.1.Key Findings

7.2.North America

7.2.1.U.S.

7.2.2.Canada

7.3.Europe

7.3.1.Germany

7.3.2.UK

7.3.3.France

7.4.Asia-Pacific

7.4.1.China

7.4.2.India

7.4.3.Japan

7.5.Latin America

7.5.1.Brazil

7.5.2.Mexico

7.6.Middle East & Africa

8.Company Profiles

8.1.Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc.

8.1.1.Overview

8.1.2.Financials

8.1.3.Product Benchmarking

8.1.4.Recent Developments

8.2.Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc

8.2.1.Overview

8.2.2.Financials

8.2.3.Product Benchmarking

8.2.4.Recent Developments

8.3.CSL Behring

8.3.1.Overview

8.3.2.Financials

8.3.3.Product Benchmarking

8.3.4.Recent Developments

8.4.Grifols S.A.

8.4.1.Overview

8.4.2.Financials

8.4.3.Product Benchmarking

8.4.4.Recent Developments

8.5.Baxter International Inc.

8.5.1.Overview

8.5.2.Financials

8.5.3.Product Benchmarking

8.5.4.Recent Developments

Continue…

