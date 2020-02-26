Musk : Regional, Type, Application, Manufacturers Segment Analysis | Industry Forecast Report 2023

Musk Market – 2019

Description:

Musk is a class of aromatic substances commonly used as base notes in perfumery. They include glandular secretions from animals such as the musk deer, numerous plants emitting similar fragrances, and artificial substances with similar odors. Musk was a name originally given to a substance with a penetrating odor obtained from a gland of the male musk deer. The substance has been used as a popular perfume fixative since ancient times and is one of the more expensive animal products in the world.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Musk in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In 2015, the global synthetic musk market was led by China. Europe was the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of synthetic musk are concentrated in China and Europe. Yingyang is the world leader, holding 34.46% production market share in 2015. Firmenich and Symrise are also synthetic musk market leader in Europe.

Musk downstream is wide and recently Musk has acquired increasing significance in various fields of household chemicals, pharmacology and others. Globally, the musk market is mainly driven by growing demand for household chemicals.

According to our research and analysis, synthetic musk manufacturers from China and EU are the major leaders in the international market of musk. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the global market, as well as big gap between international brands and china brands on price. In the future, green synthetic musk will be the mainstream market. Currently, the European manufacturers are trying to improve their technology. In sum, artificial musk and synthetic musk production is still too small for the whole market.

The worldwide market for Musk is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.8% over the next five years, will reach 170 million US$ in 2023, from 160 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Firmenich

Symrise

PFW

Yingyang

Great Nation

Achiever Biochem

Fangsheng

Lianxin

Huixiang

SIMDB

Hongyan

Tiancheng

Huashan

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Natural Musk

Artificial Musk

Synthetic Musk

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmacology

Household Chemicals

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Musk Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Natural Musk

1.2.2 Artificial Musk

1.2.3 Synthetic Musk

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Pharmacology

1.3.2 Household Chemicals

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Firmenich

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Firmenich Description

2.1.1.2 Firmenich Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 Firmenich Musk Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Musk Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Musk Product Information

2.1.3 Firmenich Musk Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 Firmenich Musk Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global Firmenich Musk Market Share in 2017

2.2 Symrise

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Symrise Description

2.2.1.2 Symrise Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Symrise Musk Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Musk Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Musk Product Information

2.2.3 Symrise Musk Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 Symrise Musk Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global Symrise Musk Market Share in 2017

2.3 PFW

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 PFW Description

2.3.1.2 PFW Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 PFW Musk Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Musk Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Musk Product Information

2.3.3 PFW Musk Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 PFW Musk Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global PFW Musk Market Share in 2017

2.4 Yingyang

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 Yingyang Description

2.4.1.2 Yingyang Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 Yingyang Musk Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Musk Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Musk Product Information

2.4.3 Yingyang Musk Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.1 Yingyang Musk Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Global Yingyang Musk Market Share in 2017

2.5 Great Nation

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.1.1 Great Nation Description

2.5.1.2 Great Nation Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.5.2 Great Nation Musk Product Introduction

2.5.2.1 Musk Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.5.2.2 Musk Product Information

2.5.3 Great Nation Musk Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.1 Great Nation Musk Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.2 Global Great Nation Musk Market Share in 2017

2.6 Achiever Biochem

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.1.1 Achiever Biochem Description

2.6.1.2 Achiever Biochem Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.6.2 Achiever Biochem Musk Product Introduction

2.6.2.1 Musk Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.6.2.2 Musk Product Information

2.6.3 Achiever Biochem Musk Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.1 Achiever Biochem Musk Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.2 Global Achiever Biochem Musk Market Share in 2017

2.7 Fangsheng

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.1.1 Fangsheng Description

2.7.1.2 Fangsheng Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.7.2 Fangsheng Musk Product Introduction

2.7.2.1 Musk Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.7.2.2 Musk Product Information

2.7.3 Fangsheng Musk Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.1 Fangsheng Musk Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.2 Global Fangsheng Musk Market Share in 2017

2.8 Lianxin

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.1.1 Lianxin Description

2.8.1.2 Lianxin Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.8.2 Lianxin Musk Product Introduction

2.8.2.1 Musk Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.8.2.2 Musk Product Information

2.8.3 Lianxin Musk Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.1 Lianxin Musk Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.2 Global Lianxin Musk Market Share in 2017

2.9 Huixiang

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.1.1 Huixiang Description

2.9.1.2 Huixiang Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.9.2 Huixiang Musk Product Introduction

2.9.2.1 Musk Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.9.2.2 Musk Product Information

2.9.3 Huixiang Musk Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.3.1 Huixiang Musk Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.3.2 Global Huixiang Musk Market Share in 2017

2.10 SIMDB

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.1.1 SIMDB Description

2.10.1.2 SIMDB Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.10.2 SIMDB Musk Product Introduction

2.10.2.1 Musk Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.10.2.2 Musk Product Information

2.10.3 SIMDB Musk Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10.3.1 SIMDB Musk Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10.3.2 Global SIMDB Musk Market Share in 2017

…

8 South America Musk by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

8.1 South America Musk Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 South America Musk Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

8.1.2 South America Musk Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

8.1.3 Brazil Musk Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

8.1.4 Argentina Musk Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

8.1.5 Colombia Musk Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

8.2 South America Musk Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

8.2.1 South America Musk Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

8.2.2 South America Musk Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

8.3 South America Musk Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

8.3.1 South America Musk Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

8.3.2 South America Musk Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

8.4 South America Musk Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8.4.1 South America Musk Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

8.4.2 South America Musk Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

Continued …

