MUSICAL INSTRUMENT MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2018 – 2022

Musical instruments are tools or devices that are used to create musical sounds. They are generally made of materials, such as wood, timber, metal, strings and synthetic materials.

The analysts forecast the global musical instruments market to grow at a CAGR of 2.59% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global musical instruments market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of musical instruments including string instruments, keyboards, public address equipment, and others.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Musical Instruments Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Fender Musical Instruments

• Gibson Brands

• Roland

• Steinway & Sons

• Yamaha

Market driver

• Increasing consumer-spending on music-related activities

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• High costs involved in production of musical instruments

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Growing acceptance of music education in school curriculum

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Public address equipment – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• String instruments – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Keyboards – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity by region

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Rising popularity of online stores

• Growing acceptance of music education in school curriculum

• Growth of musical instruments resale segment

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Fender Musical Instruments

• Gibson Brands

• Roland

• Steinway & Sons

• Yamaha

Continued…..



