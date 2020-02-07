MUSICAL INSTRUMENT MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2018 – 2022

Musical instruments are tools or devices that are used to create musical sounds. They are generally made of materials, such as wood, timber, metal, strings and synthetic materials.
The analysts forecast the global musical instruments market to grow at a CAGR of 2.59% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global musical instruments market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of musical instruments including string instruments, keyboards, public address equipment, and others.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Musical Instruments Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Fender Musical Instruments
• Gibson Brands
• Roland
• Steinway & Sons
• Yamaha
Market driver
• Increasing consumer-spending on music-related activities
Market challenge
• High costs involved in production of musical instruments
Market trend
• Growing acceptance of music education in school curriculum
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
