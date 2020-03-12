Muscle Stimulator Market Outlook Highlights Major Opportunities by 2026

Electrical muscle stimulators are used for a variety of purposes in physical therapy. The main aim of muscle stimulators is to improve blood circulation, improve muscle control, toning of the muscles and increase in the muscle strength. This is achieved by imparting electrical current to the body, making the muscles contract. An electronic device is used to send electric current to a specific area in the body through a series of electrodes that are usually adhesive pads. Due to the current, the muscles contract and this helps in the toning of muscles, just like the way it works when the body is exercised.

Different types of muscle stimulation methods are available in the market. These include Russian Current, Interferential Current (IFC), Premodulated Current (Premod), High Voltage current, Microcurrent and Biphasic current. These different type of muscle stimulation methods are mainly used for pain management, improving the strength of muscles and improvement of motor control, improving the mobility of joints, tissue repair, and for improving blood circulation among other functions. With the advent of new technologies, increased health awareness, expansion in healthcare budgets, advances in sports medicine and a rise in geriatric population, the muscle simulator market is all set to expand during the coming decade.

Muscle Stimulator Market Drivers The muscle stimulator market is expanding globally. The major market drivers of the muscle stimulator market are the increase in the healthcare budgets and a rise in the demand of various fitness products. With rising affluence and increase in the disposal income, especially true for the emerging markets like China and India, the demand of muscle stimulators is increasing. Another major market driver in this segment is the growing popularity of the muscle stimulators amongst the physiotherapists, who employ such devices for pain relief and muscle recovery is also aiding the expansion of the muscle stimulator market. In addition, muscle stimulators are being increasing used in sport medicine area where athletes use such devices to enhance their performance. Also, an increasing ageing population across the world is also fuelling the use of muscle stimulators so that problems in muscle functioning can be effectively countered.

Muscle Stimulator Market: Restraints – High costs may hinder the growth of muscle stimulator market, especially in the emerging markets. Besides this, even in the established markets of North America and Europe, there is a strict government regulation over the use of such devices. There are instances where use of such devices without the supervision of medical experts have led to shocks, burns, bruising and even skin irritation. So, getting the approval for introducing new variants in the market is becoming increasingly difficult due to strict government regulations.

Muscle Stimulator Market: Key Regions North America is the most lucrative muscle stimulator market. Increased popularity of sports amongst children and adults, increased healthcare spending by the government and a rise of popularity of muscle stimulators amongst the physiotherapists is fuelling the sales of muscle stimulators in this region. Besides this, due to technological advancements, various new types of muscle stimulators are lined up for FDA approval. Europe is also an important market for muscle stimulators, especially in the field of sports medicine. However, it is the Asia-Pacific market is that projected to grow fastest. This is due to the rising affluence in this region coupled with an increased spending of various governments in the healthcare sector.

Muscle Stimulator Market: Key Market Players Omron Corporation, Zynex Inc., RS Medical Inc., NeuroMetrix Inc., and DJO Global Inc. are some of the major market players in the muscle stimulator market. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, types and applications.