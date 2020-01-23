Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2018 – 2025

Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals’ key chemicals include coagulants & flocculants, corrosion & scale inhibitors, pH adjusters, biocides & disinfectants, chelating agents, softeners, and anti-foaming agents. These chemicals are used for various applications such as cooling water treatment, boiler water treatment, membrane water treatment etc. across different end-use industries. Water and wastewater treatment chemicals help optimize the efficiency and longevity of municipal water and wastewater systems.

The availability of cost-effective chemicals is one of the key factors that will stimulate the growth of this market throughout the predicted period. The chemicals that are selected for water and wastewater treatment plants in CEE are either available in solid or liquid forms. The state of these chemicals can be adjusted according to the volumetric needs. Chemicals with high price-performance ratio are mainly preferred since they assess the risk of biocide treatments and optimize the longevity and efficiency of municipal water and wastewater systems.

Global Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals.

This report researches the worldwide Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals capacity, production, value, price and market share of Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

AkzoNobel

BASF

Kemira

SNF

Solenis

Donau Chemie

Feralco

PCC Rokita

Sachtleben Chemie

Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Breakdown Data by Type

Scale and corrosion inhibitors

Disinfectants and general biocidal products

Coagulants

Flocculants

Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Breakdown Data by Application

Municipal

Power

Oil & Gas

Mining

Chemical

Food & Beverage

Pulp & Paper

Others

Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.