Multiplex Assays Market by Top Vendors (Abcam plc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Qiagen, Luminex Corporation, BD, Merck KGaA,Meso Scale Diagnostics, LLC., Seegene Inc., Quansys Bioscience, Sysmex, Siemens AG)

Global Multiplex Assays Market accounted to USD 2.65 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 7.67% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in multiplex assays market are:-

Abcam plc.,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Illumina Inc.,

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.,

Qiagen,

Luminex Corporation,

BD,

Merck KGaA,

Meso Scale Diagnostics,

,

Seegene Inc.,

Quansys Bioscience,

Sysmex, Siemens AG,

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.,

Agilent Technologies,

Bioline,

Danaher,

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated,

Synbio Technologies LLC,

BioTek Instruments Inc.,

BioTechniques,

PerkinElmer Inc.,

Eurofins Scientific,

General Electric Company,

Agena Bioscience Inc. and

Randox Laboratories Ltd. among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rise in number of R&D for treatment of diseases

Increase in acceptance of multiplex assays

Technological advancements

Rapid development of nano science

Global Multiplex Assays Market by Geography

Asia Pacific

China

South Korea

Japan

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Spain

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Rest of south America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Africa

Rest of MEA

