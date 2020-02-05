MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2023 POSTED ON JUNE 4, 2018

New Study on “2018-2023 Multiple Sclerosis Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” added to Wise Guy Reports Database

The Multiple Sclerosis market is projected to witness a steady growth rate of around xx% during the forecasted period 2018-2023. Rising prevalence of multiple sclerosis & awareness program by govt, reimbursement policies are the driving factor of the multiple sclerosis market. According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (US), more than 2.3 million peoples living with the multiple sclerosis in the world. The government program for the multiple sclerosis specifically by US government such as emergency assistant program, Assistive technology program and computer program by MS Focus foundation for multiple sclerosis, played the vital role in the growth of the market. High cost of the MS drugs and diagnostics technologies, harmful effects of the treatment and lack of awareness in the emerging economies are restraining the growth of multiple sclerosis market. The robust range of upcoming pipeline drugs for the treatment is the opportunity of the market.

Global Multiple Sclerosis market can be bifurcated geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Amongst them, North America and Europe held the largest market share in the global market owing to the growing focus towards awareness of multiple sclerosis. High prevalence of multiple sclerosis in the U.S. has further boosted the growth of the multiple sclerosis market in North America. In 2017, approx. 1 million people living in the multiple sclerosis in the US according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. The rapidly developing economies of Asia Pacific are projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecasted period. The growth in the APAC market is backed by the growing awareness about the diagnosis and treatment options for multiple sclerosis issues coupled with the rising prevalence of neurological disorders within the regional countries. Along with it, efforts by government to increase the awareness about multiple sclerosis and funding programs by the government is helping in the growth of the Asia Pacific Multiple Sclerosis market. The report includes detailed market overview, market determinants, company profiling, sector analysis, market segmentation, geographical analysis, patent analysis, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, gap analysis, key findings, market estimations, market insights, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

The key players of the Multiple Sclerosis market include Abbvie Inc., Bayer AG, Biogen IDEC, Merck KGaA, Novartis, Pfizer In., F.Hoffmann-La-Roche. Product launch, merger & acquisition and partnerships are some of the key strategies adopted by the market players and sustain and capture the major market share in the multiple sclerosis market. On NOV 2017, Roche’s OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) approved by the FDA for relapsing and primary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis. This type approval from FDA is projected to strengthen Roche’s leadership in global multiple sclerosis market.

Research Methodology:

The market study of Multiple Sclerosis Market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include:

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalogue.

The Report is intended for healthcare companies, diagnostics centers, hospitals, Government Organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers, initial norms and vehicle segment. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis, Porter five analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation:

Global Multiple Sclerosis Market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

• Global multiple sclerosis market research and analysis, by type

• Global multiple sclerosis market research and analysis, by diagnostics technologies

• Global multiple sclerosis market research and analysis, by therapeutics technologies

• Global multiple sclerosis market research and analysis, by region

THE REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of Global Multiple Sclerosis Market.

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Multiple Sclerosis Market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Multiple Sclerosis Market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Some points from table of content:

CHAPTER 1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

CHAPTER 2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHT & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATIONS

2.3.1.1. UNITED STATES

2.3.1.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.3.1.3. CHINA

2.3.1.4. INDIA

CHAPTER 3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. RISE IN PREVALENCE RATE OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS

3.1.2. RISE IN AWARENESS PROGRAM FROM GOVERNMENT AND PRIVATE ORGANIZATION

3.1.3. PRESENCE OF REIMBURSEMENT POLICIES

3.1.4. GLOBAL HEALTHCARE EXPENDITURE ON MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS THERAPEUTICS AND MEDICINES

3.2. RESTRAINT

3.2.1. HIGH COST OF MS DRUGS AND DIAGNOSTICS TECHNOLOGY

3.2.2. HARMFUL EFFECTS OF MS TREATMENT

3.2.3. LACK OF AWARENESS ABOUT MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS IN EMERGING ECONOMIES

3.3. OPPORTUNITY

3.3.1. INTRODUCTION OF PIPELINE PRODUCTS

CHAPTER 4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. GLOBAL MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS (MS) MARKET BY TYPES

4.1.1. PRIMARY PROGRESSIVE MS

4.1.2. PROGRESSIVE RELAPSING MS

4.1.3. RELAPSING REMITTING MS

4.1.4. SECONDARY PROGRESSIVE MS

4.2. GLOBAL MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MARKET BY DIAGNOSTICS TECHNOLOGIES

4.2.1. MRI

4.2.2. EVOKED POTENTIAL TEST

4.2.3. SPINAL FLUID TEST

4.2.4. OTHERS

4.3. GLOBAL MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MARKET BY THERAPEUTICS TECHNOLOGIES

4.3.1. BY MODE OF ADMINISTRATION

4.3.1.1. INJECTABLE AGENTS

4.3.1.2. ORAL AGENTS

4.3.1.3. INTRAVENOUS THERAPY

4.3.2. BY DRUG CLASS

4.3.2.1. IMMUNOMODULATORS

4.3.2.2. IMMUNOSUPPRESSANT

CHAPTER 5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

5.2. KEY STRATEGY ANALYSIS

CHAPTER 6. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1. NORTH AMERICAN

6.1.1. UNITED STATES

6.1.2. CANADA

6.2. EUROPE

6.2.1. U.K

6.2.2. GERMANY

6.2.3. ITALY

6.2.4. SPAIN

6.2.5. FRANCE

6.2.6. ROE

6.3. ASIA PACIFIC

6.3.1. INDIA

6.3.2. CHINA

6.3.3. JAPAN

6.3.4. ROAPAC

6.4. REST OF THE WORLD

CHAPTER 7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. ABBVIE INC.

7.2. A B SCIENCE

7.3. ACTIVE BIOTECH

7.4. ACORDA THERAPEUTICS

7.5. BAYER AG

7.6. BIOGEN IDEC

7.7. BERLEX

7.8. BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS

Continued…….

