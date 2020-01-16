Multiple Launch Rocket Systems Market 2019 Global Manufacturers,Application,Technology (By Geography,Segment) Market Research Report 2023

Description:-

A multiple rocket launcher (MRL) or multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) is a type of rocket artillery system which launches multiple rocks during war. Faster reloading and simpler logistics are the main advantages of multiple launch rocket system. MLRS can fire existing types of rockets without any modifications or special preparation.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Multiple Launch Rocket Systems market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Multiple Launch Rocket Systems market by product type and applications/end industries.

MLRS is not only cost-effective compared with other artillery systems but also has features such as high precision and accuracy in striking targets, incurs low collateral damage in urban areas, and requires low maintenance. MLRS has wide implementation by armies of the US, the UK, Greece, Germany, Norway, Denmark, Netherlands, France, Italy, and Turkey. These nations constantly look for innovations and modifications by altering their tactical parameter such as operational range to improve their defense and strike capabilities. The growing need to increase the maximum range of fire, accuracy, and target range with various warheads is driving the demand for modernization in the MLRS market. Governments of countries across the world have initiated several modernization programs to improve these tactical parameters, resulting in positive growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global Multiple Launch Rocket Systems market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Multiple Launch Rocket Systems.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Larsen & Toubro

NPO Splav

IMI Systems

Tata Power Sed

Avibras Indstria Aeroespacial S.A.

Lockheed Martin

Hanwha

Roketsan

BAE Systems

Norinco

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wheeled MLRS

Tracked MLRS

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Government

Company

…….

