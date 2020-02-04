Multimode Transceiver Market Research Report By Drivers, Trends, Opportunities and Restraints Prediction To 2028

MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on “Multimode Transceiver Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028”

Multimode transceiver is used typically for a shorter reach that is intended for use inside a building or a small area. Multimode transceiver is most suitable for small range interconnects up to a few hundred meters, and hence multimode transceivers are widely deployed in local area networks and enterprise data centers. Multimode transceiver support multiple mode transmissions and has a larger sore than the single mode transceivers. The transmission distance of multimode transceiver is less than that of single mode transceiver because the dispersion is higher in multimode transceiver.

Multimode transceiver uses vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL), which offers much lower manufacturing package cost than the edge emitting lasers. When assessing the cost of cooling a data center and cost of powering the multimode transceiver consume much less power than that of single mode transceivers. The distance reach of multimode transceiver is approximately up to 550 meters. Multimode transceiver supports wavelength division multiplexing technology, and hence it can support advanced modulation formats higher speed rates with fast response time. The cost of manufacturing of multimode transceiver is much less than that of single mode transceiver, thus multimode transceiver are much cheaper than the single mode transceiver. Moreover, multimode transceiver are not fragile in nature.

Global Multimode Transceiver Market: Dynamics

The importance of the Internet is increasing with the rising demand for Internet of Things (IoT), data transfer and storage and cloud computing. The growing demands from the Internet are fulfilled by the advancements in the technology which in turn is expected to provide high growth opportunities for the multimode transceiver market. The market is also gaining momentum owing to the increasing demand for the network management, optical networking and optical access network, which is another key factor driving the growth of the multimode transceiver market. Some more factors responsible for the growth of the multimode transceiver market are increase in number of data centers, rising adoption of cloud based services and growing need for faster and reliable communication networks. Moreover use of alternative raw material and increasing awareness about the data security concerns are also some of the factors fueling the demand of the multimode transceiver market.

The distance reach of multimode transceiver is much less than compared to that of single mode transceiver, which is one of the key factor restraining the growth of the multimode transceiver market.

Global Multimode Transceiver Market: Segmentation

The global multimode transceiver market can be segmented on the basis of data rate, end user, and region.

Multimode Transceiver market, by data rate

Less than 10Gbps 10 to 40 Gbps 40 to 100 Gbps More than 100 Gbps

Multimode Transceiver market, by end user

Telecom Enterprises Data Centers

Global Multimode Transceiver Market: Competition Landscape

Key Vendors

Some of the key vendors in multimode transceiver market are Lumentum Holdings Inc., Finisar Corporation, Accelink Technologies Co., Ltd, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Oclaro Inc., Foxconn Electronics Inc., Fujitsu Optical Components Ltd., NeoPhotonics Corporation, Avago Technologies, Reflex Photonics Inc., Source Photonics, Inc. and other multimode transceiver providers.

Global Multimode Transceiver Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the multimode transceiver market can be segmented into North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan.

North America held the largest share of the market during the forecast period as it has emerged as the major data center and cloud computing hub.

Europe is anticipated to capture the second spot in terms of market share in the multimode transceiver market as it is a technologically matured region with mature economies such as U.K., France, Germany, Spain and many others.

Latin America is expected to exhibit a high potential growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand of multimode transceiver in the healthcare sector.

In Middle East and African countries expansion of undersea fiber optics network has led to considerable growth of the multimode transceiver market.

