Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Multilayer ceramic chip capacitors, or MLCCs, are important building blocks in today’s modern electronics and make up approximately 30% of the total components in a typical hybrid circuit module. Multilayer capacitors consist of a monolithic ceramic block with comb-like sintered electrodes. These electrodes come to the surface at the face ends of the ceramic block where an electrical contact is made by burnt-in metallic layers.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitor (MLCC) consist of a monolithic ceramic block with comb-like sintered electrodes. These electrodes come to the surface at the face ends of the ceramic block where an electrical contact is made by burnt-in metallic layers. The MLCC can be classified by dielectrics: X7R, X5R, C0G, Y5V, etc. X7R MLCC took about 1/3 of the total MLCC market and X5R took up about 1/4, while Y5V is replaced by the X7R and X5R gradually.

Multilayer ceramic chip capacitor can be used in Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Defense, etc. The Consumer Electronics is the main use of the Multilayer ceramic chip capacitor with the share of about 70% in the world. Consumption of MLCC for a Laptop is about 400-800 pcs, for Smartphone is 200-400 pcs and for LED/LCD TV is about 500-800 pcs.

The global average price of multilayer ceramic chip capacitor is in the falling volatility trend, from 3.23 $/K Pcs in 2012 to 2.77 $/K Pcs in 2016. But it showed a rising trend in Q1 2017 in China, and then dropped.

The worldwide market for Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 10400 million US$ in 2023, from 8330 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Murata

Samsung Electro

TDK Corp

Kyocera (AVX)

Taiyo Yuden

Yageo

Walsin

Kemet

Samwha

Vishay

JDI

Darfon

Holy Stone

Fenghua

EYANG

Three-Circle

NIC Components

Nippon Chemi-Con

MARUWA

Torch

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

X7R

X5R

C0G (NP0)

Y5V

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Defence

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Murata

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Murata Description

2.1.1.2 Murata Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 Murata Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Product Information

2.1.3 Murata Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 Murata Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global Murata Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Market Share in 2017

2.2 Samsung Electro

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Samsung Electro Description

2.2.1.2 Samsung Electro Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Samsung Electro Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Product Information

2.2.3 Samsung Electro Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 Samsung Electro Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global Samsung Electro Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Market Share in 2017

2.3 TDK Corp

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 TDK Corp Description

2.3.1.2 TDK Corp Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 TDK Corp Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Product Information

2.3.3 TDK Corp Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 TDK Corp Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global TDK Corp Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Market Share in 2017

2.4 Kyocera (AVX)

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 Kyocera (AVX) Description

2.4.1.2 Kyocera (AVX) Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 Kyocera (AVX) Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Product Information

2.4.3 Kyocera (AVX) Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.1 Kyocera (AVX) Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Global Kyocera (AVX) Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Market Share in 2017

