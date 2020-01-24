Multichannel Order Management Global Market, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Multichannel Order Management Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report focuses on the global Multichannel Order Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Multichannel Order Management development in United States, Europe and China.

Multichannel Order Management (MOM) are B2B software intended for merchants with a primary focus on online commerce. MOM address two key concerns. First, they consolidate orders across all channels into the same physical inventory. Second, when prices are changed, they dispatch the new prices across all channels. Some MOM go beyond those basic needs and act as full commerce management solutions.

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the multichannel order management market during the forecast period. North America is expected to dominate the overall market and is considered to be the most advanced region in terms of technological adoption. This is mainly due to the presence of various developed economies, such as the US and Canada, and their focus on innovations obtained from R&D and technology. Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Several factors are expected to drive the market’s significant growth in the APAC region. With the increasing pressure to achieve greater business agility, more IT organizations in the APAC region are planning to adopt the multichannel order management environment to function properly, improve operational efficiency, and reduce cost. There is a huge market potential for enterprises in this region; this potential can be leveraged to create better business opportunities.

The key players in the Multichannel Order Management include

The key players covered in this study

IBM

HCL

Oracle

Salesforce

SAP

Brightpearl

Freestyle Solutions

Linnworks

Sanderson

Zoho

Browntape

Channelgrabber

Cloud Commerce Pro

Contalog

Ecomdash

Etail Solutions

Geekseller

Manageecom

Primaseller

Saleswarp

Selleractive

Selro

Stitch Labs

Tradegecko

Unicommerce

Vinculum

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail, eCommerce, and Wholesale

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Food and Beverage

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Multichannel Order Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud

1.4.3 On-premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Multichannel Order Management Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Retail, eCommerce, and Wholesale

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Manufacturing

1.5.5 Food and Beverage

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Multichannel Order Management Market Size

2.2 Multichannel Order Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Multichannel Order Management Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Multichannel Order Management Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Multichannel Order Management Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Multichannel Order Management Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 HCL

12.2.1 HCL Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Multichannel Order Management Introduction

12.2.4 HCL Revenue in Multichannel Order Management Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 HCL Recent Development

12.3 Oracle

12.3.1 Oracle Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Multichannel Order Management Introduction

12.3.4 Oracle Revenue in Multichannel Order Management Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.4 Salesforce

12.4.1 Salesforce Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Multichannel Order Management Introduction

12.4.4 Salesforce Revenue in Multichannel Order Management Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Salesforce Recent Development

12.5 SAP

12.5.1 SAP Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Multichannel Order Management Introduction

12.5.4 SAP Revenue in Multichannel Order Management Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 SAP Recent Development

12.6 Brightpearl

12.6.1 Brightpearl Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Multichannel Order Management Introduction

12.6.4 Brightpearl Revenue in Multichannel Order Management Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Brightpearl Recent Development

12.7 Freestyle Solutions

12.7.1 Freestyle Solutions Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Multichannel Order Management Introduction

12.7.4 Freestyle Solutions Revenue in Multichannel Order Management Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Freestyle Solutions Recent Development

12.8 Linnworks

12.8.1 Linnworks Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Multichannel Order Management Introduction

12.8.4 Linnworks Revenue in Multichannel Order Management Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Linnworks Recent Development

12.9 Sanderson

12.9.1 Sanderson Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Multichannel Order Management Introduction

12.9.4 Sanderson Revenue in Multichannel Order Management Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Sanderson Recent Development

12.10 Zoho

12.10.1 Zoho Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Multichannel Order Management Introduction

12.10.4 Zoho Revenue in Multichannel Order Management Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Zoho Recent Development

12.11 Browntape

12.12 Channelgrabber

12.13 Cloud Commerce Pro

12.14 Contalog

12.15 Ecomdash

12.16 Etail Solutions

12.17 Geekseller

12.18 Manageecom

12.19 Primaseller

12.20 Saleswarp

12.21 Selleractive

12.22 Selro

12.23 Stitch Labs

12.24 Tradegecko

12.25 Unicommerce

12.26 Vinculum

Continued….

