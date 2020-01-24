Multichannel Order Management Global Market, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Multichannel Order Management Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
This report focuses on the global Multichannel Order Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Multichannel Order Management development in United States, Europe and China.
Multichannel Order Management (MOM) are B2B software intended for merchants with a primary focus on online commerce. MOM address two key concerns. First, they consolidate orders across all channels into the same physical inventory. Second, when prices are changed, they dispatch the new prices across all channels. Some MOM go beyond those basic needs and act as full commerce management solutions.
North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the multichannel order management market during the forecast period. North America is expected to dominate the overall market and is considered to be the most advanced region in terms of technological adoption. This is mainly due to the presence of various developed economies, such as the US and Canada, and their focus on innovations obtained from R&D and technology. Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Several factors are expected to drive the market’s significant growth in the APAC region. With the increasing pressure to achieve greater business agility, more IT organizations in the APAC region are planning to adopt the multichannel order management environment to function properly, improve operational efficiency, and reduce cost. There is a huge market potential for enterprises in this region; this potential can be leveraged to create better business opportunities.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
HCL
Oracle
Salesforce
SAP
Brightpearl
Freestyle Solutions
Linnworks
Sanderson
Zoho
Browntape
Channelgrabber
Cloud Commerce Pro
Contalog
Ecomdash
Etail Solutions
Geekseller
Manageecom
Primaseller
Saleswarp
Selleractive
Selro
Stitch Labs
Tradegecko
Unicommerce
Vinculum
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail, eCommerce, and Wholesale
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Food and Beverage
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Multichannel Order Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud
1.4.3 On-premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Multichannel Order Management Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Retail, eCommerce, and Wholesale
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 Manufacturing
1.5.5 Food and Beverage
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Multichannel Order Management Market Size
2.2 Multichannel Order Management Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Multichannel Order Management Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Multichannel Order Management Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Multichannel Order Management Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Multichannel Order Management Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 HCL
12.2.1 HCL Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Multichannel Order Management Introduction
12.2.4 HCL Revenue in Multichannel Order Management Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 HCL Recent Development
12.3 Oracle
12.3.1 Oracle Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Multichannel Order Management Introduction
12.3.4 Oracle Revenue in Multichannel Order Management Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.4 Salesforce
12.4.1 Salesforce Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Multichannel Order Management Introduction
12.4.4 Salesforce Revenue in Multichannel Order Management Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Salesforce Recent Development
12.5 SAP
12.5.1 SAP Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Multichannel Order Management Introduction
12.5.4 SAP Revenue in Multichannel Order Management Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 SAP Recent Development
12.6 Brightpearl
12.6.1 Brightpearl Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Multichannel Order Management Introduction
12.6.4 Brightpearl Revenue in Multichannel Order Management Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Brightpearl Recent Development
12.7 Freestyle Solutions
12.7.1 Freestyle Solutions Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Multichannel Order Management Introduction
12.7.4 Freestyle Solutions Revenue in Multichannel Order Management Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Freestyle Solutions Recent Development
12.8 Linnworks
12.8.1 Linnworks Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Multichannel Order Management Introduction
12.8.4 Linnworks Revenue in Multichannel Order Management Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Linnworks Recent Development
12.9 Sanderson
12.9.1 Sanderson Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Multichannel Order Management Introduction
12.9.4 Sanderson Revenue in Multichannel Order Management Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Sanderson Recent Development
12.10 Zoho
12.10.1 Zoho Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Multichannel Order Management Introduction
12.10.4 Zoho Revenue in Multichannel Order Management Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Zoho Recent Development
12.11 Browntape
12.12 Channelgrabber
12.13 Cloud Commerce Pro
12.14 Contalog
12.15 Ecomdash
12.16 Etail Solutions
12.17 Geekseller
12.18 Manageecom
12.19 Primaseller
12.20 Saleswarp
12.21 Selleractive
12.22 Selro
12.23 Stitch Labs
12.24 Tradegecko
12.25 Unicommerce
12.26 Vinculum
Continued….
