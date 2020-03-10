Multi Head Filling Machines Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2018-2028

Multi Head Filling Machines Market: An Overview

Multi head filling machines are used in various end use industries for filling bags, pouches, bottles or other containers. Packaging manufacturers can customize the number of filling heads in the machine to match their filling needs. Use of multi head filling machines in the packaging line leads to enhanced throughput which is why end use manufacturers are investing in these machines to gain competitive advantage on their counterparts and cater to a wider clientele. Multi head filling machines can be used for filling of powdered, granular and even liquid based products. Multi head filling machines aid in easing out the process of filling especially for liquid based products including sauces, honey, shampoo and more.

Multi Head Filling Machines Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for accurate filling from food & beverage packaging industry is expected to be one of the key driver for the multi head filling machines market. The rising preference for smaller pack sizes has resulted in increased demand for efficient filling solutions which has surged the demand for multi head filling machines. On the backdrop of increasing consumption of packaged goods and rising penetration of small pack sizes, the demand for multi head filling machines is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Moreover, the demand for multi head filling machines is expected to be driven by technological advancements in the filling process. With the innovations such as continuous electric monitoring and increasing automation in the filing process, multi head filling machines are expected to witness steady growth in the next decade. Manufacturers of multi head filling machines are launching innovative solutions to cater to the filling needs of different end users. For instance,

In January 2019, Smurfit Kappa Group, one of the leading provider of packaging solutions, has launched a triple head automatic filling machine which is capable of filling up to 45 containers per minute

Automatic multi head filling machines have resulted in reducing the setup time along with increasing the accuracy and precision during filling process. Hence they are expected to gain more traction among the end use manufacturers.

Multi Head Filling Machines Market: Segmentation

Globally the multi head filling machines market has been segmented into product type, automation type, filler type and end use.

On the basis of product type, the global multi head filling machines market has been segmented as

Liquid filling machine

Paste filling machine

Powder filling machine

Granular filling machine

On the basis of filler type, the global multi head filling machines market has been segmented as

Vacuum fillers

Piston fillers

Spray fillers

Others

On the basis of automation type, the global multi head filling machines market has been segmented as

Automatic

Semi-automatic

On the basis of end uses, the global multi head filling machines market has been segmented as

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical & Lubricants

Others (Manufacturing, Industrial packaging etc.)

Multi Head Filling Machines Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the Multi head filling machines market has been divided into seven key regions which includes North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excl. Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan. Countries in the Asia Pacific region are expected to represent substantial growth opportunities for the multi head filling machines market owing to the increasing manufacturing as well as construction activities in the region. North America followed by Western Europe is expected to create high incremental opportunities for multi head filling machines market, which can be attributed to high per capita consumption of packaged goods in the region. The overall multi head filling machines market is expected to have a positive outlook and grow at a healthy CAGR in the coming years.

Multi Head Filling Machines Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the multi head filling machines market are Tenco srl, Inline Filling Systems Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, TGP Packaging Private Limited, PER-FIL Industries among others. Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global multi head filling machines market during the forecast period.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of the global multi head filling machines market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with multi head filling machines market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on multi head filling machines market segments and geographies.

