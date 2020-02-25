Multi-functional Car DVR for Connected Cars: Enabling Car DVR Market to Keep in Pace

A newly published research study on car DVR market provides a comprehensive assessment of the global car DVR market within the five-year timeline, 2017-2022. The approximately US$ 1 Bn market for car DVR will possibly reach US$ 1.5 Bn towards the end of 2022, witnessing an impressive expansion at 7.5% CAGR over 2017-2022. The report offers insightful information on each aspect associated with the performance of car DVR market, at a regional as well as global level. With valuable strategic insights on key market dynamics, taxonomical analysis, examination of the most actionable market opportunities, and analysis of the most trendsetting and profitable technological innovations, the report aims to help businesses in the car DVR market arrive at a decisive strategic point.

Traffic and crime investigation authorities have been highlighting the significance of installing dash cam and in-car DVR for recording videos in cases of parking mishaps, road accidents, or driving disputes. While this has been the scenario pushing the growth of car DVR market in developed economies, relatively low performing car DVR markets in developing regions are expected to witness gradual progress in the near future. In the recent years, governments and traffic authorities in emerging economies have been promoting the installation of car DVR in vehicle interiors and exteriors to overcome the challenges posed by poor roadway infrastructure.

The study presented by Fact.MR estimates healthy expansion of global car DVR market at 7.5% CAGR over 2017-2022. The Car DVR market revenue is foreseen to approach the valuation equating US$ 1.5 Bn towards 2022 end – predominantly driven by drastically soaring vehicle production, and booming demand for automotive black box or dash cams.

Currently, mid-priced car DVR is attracting a significant share of the total revenue in car DVR market. A majority of manufacturers in the global car DVR space are prioritizing the product offering extension in the low-priced car DVR range, enabling it to account for over half of the total market value by 2022 end. While Fact.MR estimating promising prospects for low-priced and mid-priced car DVR in the next few years, the consistent decline of high-priced/expensive car DVR will prevail due to the invalidation of the demand for advanced video recording.

As passenger cars continue to record a massive number of instances involving road accidents and mishaps globally, maximum revenue contribution of PCs in car DVR market will persist through 2022. While over two-third of the car DVR market value is anticipated to come from PCs, a major boost is likely to be provided by car DVR installations expected in the aftermarket segment. Moreover, a remarkable sale of car DVR is foreseen to uplift the commercial vehicles segment in the foreseeable future. Escalating importance of having recorded evidences in vandalism or accident investigations will continue to provide the root proponent driving adoption of car DVR through upcoming years. Following the key markets i.e. North America and Europe accounting for a substantial collective share in the total car DVR market value, Japan – being an early adopter of technology innovations – is presumed to remain a highly lucrative market for automotive as well as car DVR manufacturers in the near future. Japanese market for car DVR is likely to reach the valuation of nearly US$ 125 Mn through 2022.

Honeywell, Panasonic Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Amcrest Technologies, Cobra Electronics Corporation, Lukas, ITronics Group, Hdigital-eye ltd. (VicoVation), WatchGuard Video, Blackvue, PAPAGO Inc., Fine Digital Inc., Qrontech Co. Ltd., ABEO Technology Co., Ltd., and CNSLink are among the key companies that have been covered in the competition tracking section of car DVR market report.

