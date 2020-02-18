Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2025

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence.

In 2018, the global Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software market size was 790 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1350 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.0% during 2019-2025.