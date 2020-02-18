Multi-factor Authentication Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global Multi-factor Authentication market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Multi-factor Authentication market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Multi-factor authentication is an emerging category of the identity access management that involves use of multiple methods of authentication to verify a user’s identity. Authentication of user identity ensures secure online transactions, log on to online services, and access to corporate resources. Compromised credentials are the main cause of data breaches. Multi-factor authentication is used by organizations to implement an additional layer of security that requires users to authenticate via knowledge, possession, and inherence factors to gain access to corporate and social networks.
There is an increasing concern about data privacy across the globe. Numerous countries have introduced countermeasures by formulating regulations like HIPAA for the healthcare sector and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA), Basel II, PCI DSS, and SOX for the BFSI sector. These regulations offer complete guidelines related to end-user authentication that are essential before granting users access to confidential data. Organizations need to comply with the regulations specific to their regions and the non-compliance with rules can invite penalties. The stringency of the regulatory requirements for data security will contribute to the market’s growth during the forecast period.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Entrust
Gemalto
RSA Security
SecureAuth
VASCO Data Security International
CA Technologies
Deepnet Security
Early Warning Services
Fujitsu
HID
IBM
Safran
SecurEnvoy
SecuTech Solutions
Swivel Secure
Symantec
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Multi-factor authentication products
Multi-factor authentication services
Market segment by Application, split into
Hardware OTP token
Phone-based authentication
Smart Card-based authentication
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Multi-factor Authentication Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Multi-factor Authentication
1.1 Multi-factor Authentication Market Overview
1.1.1 Multi-factor Authentication Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Multi-factor Authentication Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.3 Multi-factor Authentication Market by Type
1.4 Multi-factor Authentication Market by End Users/Application
2 Global Multi-factor Authentication Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Multi-factor Authentication Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Entrust
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Multi-factor Authentication Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 Gemalto
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Multi-factor Authentication Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 RSA Security
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Multi-factor Authentication Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 SecureAuth
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Multi-factor Authentication Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 VASCO Data Security International
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Multi-factor Authentication Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 CA Technologies
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Multi-factor Authentication Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 Deepnet Security
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Multi-factor Authentication Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 Early Warning Services
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Multi-factor Authentication Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 Fujitsu
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Multi-factor Authentication Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 HID
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Multi-factor Authentication Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.11 IBM
3.12 Safran
3.13 SecurEnvoy
3.14 SecuTech Solutions
3.15 Swivel Secure
3.16 Symantec
4 Global Multi-factor Authentication Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Multi-factor Authentication Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Multi-factor Authentication Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Multi-factor Authentication in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Multi-factor Authentication
5 United States Multi-factor Authentication Development Status and Outlook
6 Europe Multi-factor Authentication Development Status and Outlook
7 China Multi-factor Authentication Development Status and Outlook
8 Japan Multi-factor Authentication Development Status and Outlook
9 Southeast Asia Multi-factor Authentication Development Status and Outlook
10 India Multi-factor Authentication Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global Multi-factor Authentication Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.2 Global Multi-factor Authentication Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global Multi-factor Authentication Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
12 Multi-factor Authentication Market Dynamics
12.1 Multi-factor Authentication Market Opportunities
12.2 Multi-factor Authentication Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Multi-factor Authentication Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Multi-factor Authentication Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
Continued…..
