Multi Cloud Management Market Share, Growth, Statistics, Trends, Key Players Analysis and Forecasts

Market Scenario

Globally the market for multi-cloud management is increasing rapidly. The major factor that drives the growth of multi-cloud management is growing need for agility and automation, growing hybrid cloud adoption and rising need for effective defined governance process in organization among others.

Key Players

• Rackspace, Inc. (U.S.)

• Dell technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

• Accenture LLC (Ireland)

• Right scale, Inc. (U.S.)

• VMware, Inc. (U.S.)

• Doublehorn (U.S.)

• Cliqr Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• Jam cracker, Inc. (U.S.)

• EC Managed SL (U.K.)

Growing need for agility and automation is the key trend for this market. With growing demand for effective defined governance process, especially the American and APAC countries are taking many initiatives to implement the multi cloud management effectively in their region

Target Audience

– IT Service Operators

– Telecommunications Solution Provider

– Research Organizations

– Consultancy Firms/Advisory Firms

– Data Integration Service Providers

– Cloud Vendors

– System Integrators

– Government Agencies

Regional Analysis

According to the report, In APAC region growing hybrid cloud adoption in industries is raising Multi Cloud Management Market in the region. Further, the report states that high cost of implementation and lack of backend data support is a challenge to the market growth.

Table of Content

1. Report prologue

2. Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the study

2.2.1 Research objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Market structure

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Research process

3.2 Primary research

3.3 Secondary research

3.4 Market size estimation

3.5 Forecast model

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5. Market factor analysis

5.1 Value chain analysis/Supply chain analysis

5.2 Porters five forces

5.2.1. Bargaining Power of suppliers

5.2.2. Bargaining Power of Customer

5.2.3. Intensity of Competitor’s

5.2.4. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

6. Global Multi-Cloud Management Market: By Deployment

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Market Sub-segments

6.2.1. Public

6.2.2. Private

6.2.3. Hybrid

7. Global Multi-Cloud Management Market: By Services

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Market Sub-segments

7.2.1. Task migration

7.2.2. Compliance management

7.2.3. Managed services

7.2.4. Cloud automation

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

