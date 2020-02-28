MULTI-CLOUD MANAGEMENT MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES, OUTLOOK, DRIVERS, – ANALYSIS TO 2023

Avoidance of vendor lock-ins, increased agility and automation, and the need for a high-level of governance and policy are expected to be driving the multi-cloud management market.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Multi-Cloud Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Multi-Cloud Management market by product type and applications/end industries.

Lifecycle management application is expected to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

The global Multi-Cloud Management market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Multi-Cloud Management.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

BMC Software (US)

CenturyLink (US)

Accenture (Ireland)

VMware (US)

DoubleHorn (US)

RightScale (US)

CliQr (US)

Cloudyn (Israel)

Dell Technologies (US)

Jamcracker (US)

IBM (US)

Citrix (US)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail

Financial Services

Administrative

Travel

Media

Entertainment

Telecommunications

Other

