Multi-chip Module Market 2019 Global Trends, Size, Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies and Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis

Multi-chip module technology is one of the key innovations in the area of chip packaging where multiple ICs are incorporated into a single device. Strong need for small chip modules to improve device operation while managing its weight and size is the key driving factor for the Multi-Chip Module Market. It is an evolution of electronic industry towards next-generation miniaturization and microelectronic systems. However, lack of technical expertise and continuous innovation in the chip manufacturing processes, resulting into development of alternate products act as major restraining factors for the growth of the multi-chip module market.

The advantages offered by a multi-chip module are short distance between ICs that help in improving performance of the device while managing its size and weight, lower power supply requirement, greater miniaturization, and lower cost. Multi-chip module has diverse application areas, such as RF wireless modules, portable electronics, servers, power amplifiers, LED packages, wearable computers, and high-power communication devices. Moreover, manufacturing of the product can be customized to meet the diverse requirement of various end-users.

Although, multi-chip Module units are used in multiple industries but some of its prominent industry verticals include consumer electronics, medical devices, automotive, and aerospace and defense. The consumer electronics segment is expected to have the largest adoption of multi-chip module units. Automotive industry vertical is expected to grow with the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The reason for fastest growth of the automotive industry vertical can be attributed to the growing connected car and vehicle infotainment systems market.

Key players

The prominent players in multi-chip module market are SK HYNIX INC. (South Korea), Palomar Technologies (US), Infineon Technologies (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Micross (US), Cypress Semiconductor (US), Macronix International Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), TEKTRONIX, INC. (US), and Texas Instruments (US).

Segmentation.

The global multi-chip module market is segmented into type, industry vertical, and regions/country.

By type, the market is segmented into NAND-based MCP, NOR-based MCP, eMCP, and uMCP.

By industry vertical, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, medical devices, aerospace and defense, and others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

The global market for multi-chip module is estimated to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of global multi-chip module market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global multi-chip module market during the forecast period. The region is considered as the most potential region in terms of development and adoption of multi-chip modules and respective electronic products. It has a huge potential for revenue generation in the multi-chip module market, particularly from consumer electronics industry vertical. China is expected to be the dominating country in the multi-chip module market in Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Innovative technologies and presence of many leading vendors in the region are some of the driving factors for the multi-chip module market in the region.

Competitive Analysis

The global multi-chip module market consists of various listed as well as privately held semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. These companies mostly follow both organic and inorganic growth approaches through product upgrades, partnerships, and collaborations to offer cost-efficient and very small-sized multi-chip modules. The prominent players are mainly focused on developing competitive products to penetrate into various end-verticals. Additionally, improvements of the global economic scenario combined with advances in technology have rendered the market competitive. The competitive environment in the market is likely to intensify further due to the increasing service extensions, technology innovation, and strategies such as mergers and acquisitions.

