Multi-chip Module Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Multi-chip module market technology is one of the key innovations in the area of chip packaging, which allows convergence of multiple ICs in a single device which further improves the operation of electronic devices. MCM is an evolution of the electronics industry towards next-generation miniaturization and microelectronic systems.

Due to the short distance between ICs, MCMs help in improving the performance of electronic devices while minimizing their size and weight, lowering power supply requirement, and cost. The Multi-Chip Module Market has diverse application areas, such as portable electronics, RF wireless modules, servers, power amplifiers, LED packages, wearable computers, and high-power communication devices.

Over the past few years, the multi-chip module market has been growing continually, mainly due to the augmenting demand for small chip modules to improve device operation while managing its weight and size. Moreover, the increasing demand for multi-chip Module units from some of the burgeoning end-use industries such as consumer electronics, medical devices, automotive, aerospace, and defense escalates the market on the global platform.

Acknowledging the galore accruals, the market is garnering rapidly, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global multi-chip module market would witness exponential growth by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period (2018-2013).

The flourishing automotive industry led by the growing demand for connected cars and vehicle infotainment systems drives the multichip module market, predominantly. Moreover, a major advantage that multichip module market offer to allow the customized manufacturing of products, meeting the diverse requirement of various end-users drives the market growth.

On the other hand, factors such as the lack of technical expertise and continuous innovation in the chip manufacturing processes are impeding the growth of the market, resulting in the development of alternative products. Nevertheless, the consumer electronics sector that is demonstrating the largest adoption of multi-chip module units is estimated to support the growth of the market over the assessment period.

Major Players:

Key players leading the global multichip module market include Palomar Technologies (US), SK HYNIX INC. (South Korea), Infineon Technologies (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Cypress Semiconductor (US), Micross (US), Macronix International Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Texas Instruments (US), and TEKTRONIX, INC. (US) among others.

Multi-chip Module Market – Segments

For ease of understanding, the analysis has been segmented into three key dynamics:

By Type: NAND-based MCP, NOR-based MCP, eMCP, and uMCP.

By Industry Vertical: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical Devices, Aerospace, and Defense, among others.

By Regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Multi-chip Module Market – Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region, heading with the development and adoption of multi-chip modules and respective electronic products, dominates the global multi-chip module market. The region has a huge potential for revenue generation, particularly from the consumer electronics industry vertical and is considered as the most potential region in terms of development and adoption of multi-chip modules and electronic products.

Moreover, factors such as the high demand for consumer electronic devices, especially for automotive, medical, and wearable devices, gives a boost to the growth of the market. Also, the flourishing manufacturing industry in China, Japan, and South Korea are some of the other major driving forces behind the market growth. China, among other APAC countries, dominates the multi-chip module market in the APAC region and expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The multi-chip modules market in the North American region accounts for the second-largest market, globally. The region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Factors such as the innovative technologies and presence of many leading vendors in the region are some of the key drivers pushing up the regional market. High spending on personal devices and growing technology environment in the US and Canada are some of the factor acting as tailwinds for the growth of the regional market.

Europe multi-chip modules market has been rapidly emerging as a promising market, globally. Factors such as the growing healthcare industry in the UK, Germany, France, and Italy are supporting the growth of the regional market.

Also, huge spending in defense and European space industry to get long-term solutions for high end, demanding devices are fostering the growth of the market. Also, the presence of some of the notable players and aerospace qualified manufacturers of advanced semiconductors such as Teledyne e2v is impacting the growth of the market, positively.

Multi-chip Module Market – Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the multi-chip module market is adorned by the several well-established as well as small players, which makes the market to appear slightly fragmented. Key strategies traced from recent developments of these key players include product or technology launch, agreement & partnership, acquisition, and expansion. These players compete based upon pricing, technology, reputation, and services.

Industry/ Innovation/Related News:

May 15, 2019 —- NexLogic Technologies, Inc. (the US), a leading electronic manufacturing services provider offering total integrated circuit board solutions announced the installation of three major microelectronics manufacturing systems to augment its offerings in the field of microelectronics to its customers worldwide.

The purchase and installation of three major machines include a HESSE Bondjet 820 and two Mycronic MRSI 705 systems. Among these, the Hessee BJ820 is a high speed, fully automatic machine that can be typically used in applications such as components in the HF and RF technology, chip on board (CoB), and multi-chip module (MCM).

NexLogic mentioned that it felt the need to stay ahead of the new PCB assembly and manufacturing technologies to comply with customer demands for a combination of traditional SMT manufacturing and the newly emerging microelectronics manufacturing for their product innovations.

