Mullein Leaf Market : Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2018 – 2028

Market Outlook for Mullein leaf market For thousand years, mullein leafs and its yellow flowers have been used as an herbal medicine in the European and North American region. Mullein leaf as a traditional medicine is used for treatment of asthma, coughs, tuberculosis, and other respiratory problems. It is recorded that in ancient Roman times mullein leaf ash was used as a hair wash to darken the hairs. Currently, mullein leaf is consumed widely in the form of herbal tea or as an ointments and oils. Mullein is a biennial plant belonging to the Scrophulariaceae family producing hairy mullein leaf. There are over 200 varieties of mullein, native to northern Africa, central and western Asia, and Europe which have spread across the globe.

Mullein leaf, a weed with plentiful benefits as an herb Mullein leaf is available in loose as well as in powder format and further processed to produce leaf extract and also tincture. Mullein leaf works well in treating various problems like cough, earaches, cold, flu, fever, sore throat, allergies, asthma, diarrhea, migraines, and joint pain. Mullein leaf tea is consumed to aid in sleep. Otherwise, mullein leaf can also be applied to the skin for burns, hemorrhoids, bruises, wounds, and skin infection. Mullein leaf is considered to be an effective demulcent, diuretic, antiviral, antifungal, antitumor, anti-inflammatory, anti-spasmodic, and antibacterial. Mullein leaf has a bitter taste to it and has been used as a flavoring agent in alcoholic beverages. Other application of mullein leaf includes fertilizer industry due to a chemical called as rotenone it contains.

Common mullein, is proved to be invasive outside its native region and has found to be a noxious weed in Colorado and Hawaii. As the cattle and other animals avoid grazing on it can lead to widespread of the plant.

Mullein leaf market segmentation: Mullein leaf market segmentation on the basis of type:Wild, Cultivated, Mullein leaf market segmentation on the basis of nature:Organic, Conventional, Mullein leaf market segmentation on the basis of end use:Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Herbal supplement, Dyeing, Cosmetics, Fertilizer, Mullein leaf market segmentation on the basis of packaging:Bottle, Pouch, Mullein leaf starch market segmentation on the basis of distribution channel:Wholesale, Online retailer, Supermarket,Specialty stores

Global Mullein leaf market: Key players Bio-Botanica Inc., Penn Herb Co. Ltd., Nature’s Answer, Starwest Botanicals Inc., Baar Products, Inc., Mountain Rose Herbs, Alvita, Solaray, Lucky Mojo Curio co., Payne Mountain Farms, Swanson Vitamins are some of the key players in the global Mullein leaf market.

Global Mullein leaf market: Key developments Aadvantics Pharmaceuticals Inc., a California-based company granted US patent in 2014 for the herbal product consisting of the combination of five different herbs that can be used to prevent or treat cough. The composition contains extracts of thyme leaf, mullein leaf, cocoa, wild cherry bark, and Boswellia Serrata.

Bio-Botanica Inc. introduced Mullein Leaf Zea Botanicals product line which is a liquid blend of mullein leaf extract and Zemea for the use as a personal care and cosmetic product. Zemea is a bio-based product by DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products.

Mullein leaf and leaf extract have GRAS status by the FDA as there are no serious side-effects recorded so far. However, many of the mullein leaf and leaf extract sold by the manufacturers under the category of herbal medicines lack FDA approval for the said treatment by the manufacturer.

Global Mullein leaf market: Opportunity Mullein plant is considered as a noxious weed by some of the states of the US such as Colorado and Hawaii as these areas are not native region for the plant. This leads to stringent rules and regulation by the government on the cultivators and manufacturer of the mullein leaf. This might affect the market of mullein leaf these regions. Since the plant is not noxious in Europe and Asia, the native region of the plant, there is opportunity for mullein leaf in these markets.

