Mucormycosis Market – Driven by Increase in Occurrence of Fungal Infections, Rise in Incidence of Immunological Diseases

Mucormycosis is a rapidly progressive and life-threatening invasive fungal disease with high morbidity and mortality rates despite treatment. It primarily affects immunocompromised patients such as those with organ and bone marrow transplantation and hematological malignancy and patients with diabetes, cancer, neutropenia, and skin trauma. In rare cases it also affects immunocompetent patients. Mucormycosis is caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes. Inhaling the spores of the molds can affect the lungs and sinuses, and the fungus may also invade the skin through wounds such as cuts, burns, scrapes, or other types of skin trauma.

Although rare, mucormycosis affects around 0.06 to 0.16 people per 10,000 globally each year. The threat of mucormycosis is growing with an increase in the population at risk, comprising mainly immunocompromised and critically ill patients. Mortality rates of 17% to 66% in patients with mucormycosis have been reported in recent studies. However, these can rise to over 90% in cases of disseminated infections.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mucormycosis-market.html

The mucormycosis market is mainly driven by increase in occurrence of fungal infections, rise in incidence of immunological diseases, and greater access to a wide range of products. Furthermore, increase in government support for research & development and rise in awareness about fungal infections are fuelling the mucormycosis market. However, high cost of treatment is a major restraining factor for the mucormycosis market. The cost of treatment for mucormycosis is significant, with total costs much higher for mucormycosis patients when compared with matched controls at high risk of mucormycosis infection. Amphotericin B (AMB) formulations are the only licensed antifungal therapy known so far for mucormycosis, out of which the liposomal AMB (L-AMB) is widely used in Europe as the standard of care. However, L-AMB carries a risk of renal toxicity, which is related to the reduction of doses and finally discontinuations. Moreover, it is not available as an oral formulation. Thus, in order to fulfill unmet medical needs, more research is being carried out to develop new treatment methods for mucormycosis.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=47565

The mucormycosis market can be segmented based on species, diagnosis method, treatment, end-user,and region. Based on species, the mucormycosis market can be categorized into Rhizopus, Cunninghamella, Rhizomucor, Saksenaea, Apophysomyces, Lichtheimia, Mucor, and others. In terms of diagnosis method, the mucormycosis market can be classified into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), tissue biopsy, and others. Based on treatment, the mucormycosis market can be segmented into surgery, amphotericin B therapy, antifungal drugs, and others. The antifungal drugs segment can be further divided into isavuconazole, posaconazole, voriconazole, flucytosine, fluconazole, and others. In terms of end-user, the mucormycosis market can be categorized into hospitals & clinics, research organization, medical institutes, and others.

Enquiry for Discount on this Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=47565

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com