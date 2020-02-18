MPOS Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global mPOS market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global mPOS market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
An mPOS ( mobile point of sale) is a smartphone, tablet or dedicated wireless device that performs the functions of a cash register or electronic point of sale terminal (POSint-of-sale terminal).
mPOS implementations allow service and sales industries to conduct financial transactions in place, improving the customer experience (CX) and freeing up valuable real estate that would otherwise be dedicated to a POS countertop. An mPOS can also be cost-effective, allowing a small business owner to conduct transactions without having to invest in an electronic register or pay someone to support the software.
The growing demand for mobile payments is the primary growth driver for this market. The increasing mobile internet penetration enables the users to quickly process mPOS and close the sales process. Moreover, the rising adoption of tablets and smartphones across the globe allows the retailers and merchants to integrate mPOS into their payment process.
Request aFree Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3322981-global-mpos-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Ingenico
PAX
Toshiba TEC
VeriFone Systems
NFC
Samsung
Paypal
Zebra
Citizen System
First Data
Cracle
Hewlett-Packard
iZettle
Square
Intuit
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hybrid Technology Solutions
EMV Chip and Pin
Magnetic-stripe
Chip and Sign
Near Field Communication (NFC)
Biometrics
Market segment by Application, split into
Restaurants
Hospitality
Health Care
Retail
Warehouse/Distribution
Entertainment
Transportation
Government
Consumer Utility Services
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3322981-global-mpos-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global mPOS Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of mPOS
1.1 mPOS Market Overview
1.1.1 mPOS Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global mPOS Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.3.1 Hybrid Technology Solutions
1.4 mPOS Market by End Users/Application
2 Global mPOS Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 mPOS Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Ingenico
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 mPOS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 PAX
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 mPOS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Toshiba TEC
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 mPOS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 VeriFone Systems
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 mPOS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 NFC
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 mPOS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 Samsung
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 mPOS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 Paypal
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 mPOS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 Zebra
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 mPOS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 Citizen System
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 mPOS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 First Data
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 mPOS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.11 Cracle
3.12 Hewlett-Packard
3.13 iZettle
3.14 Square
3.15 Intuit
4 Global mPOS Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global mPOS Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global mPOS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of mPOS in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of mPOS
5 United States mPOS Development Status and Outlook
MPOS Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025
6 Europe mPOS Development Status and Outlook
7 China mPOS Development Status and Outlook
8 Japan mPOS Development Status and Outlook
9 Southeast Asia mPOS Development Status and Outlook
10 India mPOS Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global mPOS Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.2 Global mPOS Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global mPOS Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
12 mPOS Market Dynamics
12.1 mPOS Market Opportunities
12.2 mPOS Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 mPOS Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 mPOS Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
Continued…..
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com