MPOS Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global mPOS market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global mPOS market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

An mPOS ( mobile point of sale) is a smartphone, tablet or dedicated wireless device that performs the functions of a cash register or electronic point of sale terminal (POSint-of-sale terminal).

mPOS implementations allow service and sales industries to conduct financial transactions in place, improving the customer experience (CX) and freeing up valuable real estate that would otherwise be dedicated to a POS countertop. An mPOS can also be cost-effective, allowing a small business owner to conduct transactions without having to invest in an electronic register or pay someone to support the software.

The growing demand for mobile payments is the primary growth driver for this market. The increasing mobile internet penetration enables the users to quickly process mPOS and close the sales process. Moreover, the rising adoption of tablets and smartphones across the globe allows the retailers and merchants to integrate mPOS into their payment process.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Ingenico

PAX

Toshiba TEC

VeriFone Systems

NFC

Samsung

Paypal

Zebra

Citizen System

First Data

Cracle

Hewlett-Packard

iZettle

Square

Intuit

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hybrid Technology Solutions

EMV Chip and Pin

Magnetic-stripe

Chip and Sign

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Biometrics

Market segment by Application, split into

Restaurants

Hospitality

Health Care

Retail

Warehouse/Distribution

Entertainment

Transportation

Government

Consumer Utility Services

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Industry Overview of mPOS

1.1 mPOS Market Overview

1.1.1 mPOS Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global mPOS Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.3.1 Hybrid Technology Solutions

1.4 mPOS Market by End Users/Application

2 Global mPOS Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 mPOS Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Ingenico

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 mPOS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 PAX

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 mPOS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Toshiba TEC

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 mPOS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 VeriFone Systems

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 mPOS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 NFC

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 mPOS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Samsung

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 mPOS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Paypal

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 mPOS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Zebra

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 mPOS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Citizen System

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 mPOS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 First Data

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 mPOS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Cracle

3.12 Hewlett-Packard

3.13 iZettle

3.14 Square

3.15 Intuit

4 Global mPOS Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global mPOS Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global mPOS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of mPOS in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of mPOS

5 United States mPOS Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe mPOS Development Status and Outlook

7 China mPOS Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan mPOS Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia mPOS Development Status and Outlook

10 India mPOS Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global mPOS Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.2 Global mPOS Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global mPOS Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

12 mPOS Market Dynamics

12.1 mPOS Market Opportunities

12.2 mPOS Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 mPOS Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 mPOS Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Continued…..

