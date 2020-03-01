FactMR has actively published a new research study titled “Mozzarella Cheese Market Progress & Manufacturer Contribution Highlighted until 2022 | Key Players are Groupe Lactalis, Fonterra, Grande Cheese Company, Perfect Italiano, etc.” to its broad online database. This assessment works to discourse the major trends, opportunities and drivers motivating the mozzarella cheese market during the period from 2017-2022. The insights structured for presenting the target market are procured from both primary research and secondary research, and are utilized for validation that is valuable to investors, manufacturers and new entrants. As per research findings, the global mozzarella cheese market is expected to showcase impressive growth in CAGR during the period until 2022.

The global mozzarella cheese market is expected to register a sluggish growth due to increase in health conscious population. Considerable consumption of mozzarella cheese is expected to remain high among diabetic food manufacturers. Attributed to high content of calcium, mozzarella cheese is expected to witness high consumption among athletes and sportsmen. Consumption of block mozzarella cheese is expected to remain high as compared to other forms of cheese. Europe is expected to remain the largest market for mozzarella cheese in the global market. Sales of mozzarella cheese will generate significant revenues through online retailers and supermarket stores. Surge in consumption of mozzarella cheese to prevent arthritis and diabetes is expected to impact growth of the global market positively.

Mozzarella cheese is known as curd cheese that can be sliced for use in food products. This cheese witnesses considerable consumption in the food industry due to high calcium and protein properties. Attributed to high vitamin B content, mozzarella cheese is used in diabetic food products globally as it helps in controlling cholesterol level.

According to a recently published report by FactMR, the global mozzarella cheese market is expected to register a slow CAGR, and will represent a value of over US$ 22,000 Mn.

More than adding taste to the dish, consumption of mozzarella is high in the food industry due to various health-related benefits. Consumption of mozzarella cheese is expected to remain high among pregnant woman as it enables them to recover with the deficiency of biotin. Peppering grated cheese on the dishes helps in coping with the nutritional needs. Mozzarella cheese is also expected to witness considerable demand among the diabetic food manufacturers in the food industry as it has high content of biotin, which helps in lowering the level of blood glucose. Niacin also helps in controlling cholesterol levels, due to which mozzarella cheese witness considerable demand among the diabetic food manufacturers.

Rich in niacin or vitamin B3, mozzarella cheese helps in preventing diseases such as arthritis and diabetes. Inadequate bone mass can impact the skeletal integrity, due to which people are more prone to diseases such as osteoporosis. Consumption of mozzarella cheese helps in preventing osteoporosis, due to which manufacturers prefer using mozzarella cheese in the food and beverages industry.

Considerable Demand among Athletes

Athletes and sports professionals witness significant demand for food that supplements their health and makes them stronger. High content of calcium in mozzarella cheese is expected to fuel demand among athletes and sportsmen as it maintains the integrity of bones. Attributed to high content of protein, mozzarella cheese is expected to witness high consumption among sportsmen and athletes. Such factors are expected to contribute towards growth of the global mozzarella cheese market positively.

On the other hand, mozzarella cheese is expected to witness a decline in demand attributed increasing number of health conscious people. Attributed to high content of protein, consumption of mozzarella cheese adds to the body weight. Weight conscious people prefer consuming healthier food products. Excessive consumption of mozzarella cheese could lead to stomach infection and have adverse effects on health. Such factors are likely to inhibit growth of the global mozzarella cheese market during the predicted period.

Online Retailers to Register Significant Growth

Block mozzarella cheese is expected to witness the highest revenue growth as compared to other products in the global mozzarella cheese market. This segment is expected to represent a value of over US$ 2,000 Mn in 2017. Cube mozzarella cheese products is expected to witness the second highest revenue growth in the global market by the end of 2017. Europe is expected to remain the largest market for mozzarella cheese products globally. Blocks is expected to register the highest CAGR growth, followed by mozzarella cheese spread throughout 2022.

