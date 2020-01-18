Mozambique Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Professional Survey with Industry Key Players – TV Cabo; Intra; Tropical Web, SEACOM | 2019-2022

Key statistics 1.1 Country overview Telecommunications market 2.1 Historical overview 2.2 Market analysis Regulatory environment 3.1 Regulatory developments 3.2 General Plan for Updating Telecom Regulations (PGR) 3.3 Regulatory authority Fixed network operators 4.1 Overview of fixed network market Telecommunications infrastructure 5.1 National telecom network 5.2 International infrastructure 5.3 Infrastructure developments Broadband market 6.1 Introduction and statistical overview Mobile communications 7.1 Market analysis 7.2 Mobile statistics 7.3 Regulatory issues

WiseGuyReports.comreport has been added to its Research Database.Mozambique progresses with plans to merge TdM with mCelAlthough delayed by the long civil war which ended in 1992, Mozambique was one of the first countries in the region to embark upon telecom reform. As a result, some sectors have been opened to competition. The mobile segment in particular has shown strong growth since the introduction of competition in 2003 between Vodacom Mozambique and mCel, the incumbent mobile subsidiary of the national telco Telecomunicações de Moçambique (TdM).Mobile penetration remains far below the average for the region. Given that the country has relatively low fixed-line penetration there is considerable room for further growth in coming years. This has been stimulated by the launch of commercial services from the third operator Movitel, which is backed by Vietnam’s Viettel. In recent years the government has drafted legislation aimed at enforcing the registration of SIM cards. At the end of 2016 almost five million unregistered SIM cards were deactivated. Measures aimed at sharing network infrastructure have helped reduce operational and investment costs, and enabled players to provide converged voice, data and TV services over single networks. The poor fixed-line infrastructure has largely held back the market for fixed-line internet services, and as a result mobile internet accounts for most connections. The high cost of international bandwidth had long hampered internet use, though the landing of two international submarine cables (SEACOM and EASSy) has reduced the cost of bandwidth and so led to drastic reductions in broadband retail prices. There is some cross-platform competition, with DSL, cable broadband, WiMAX, 3G and limited fibre broadband available. Further improvements can be expected from the ongoing rollout of a national fibre backbone networks by TdM and the mobile operators.Almost five million unregistered SIM cards deactivated government proceeds with plan to merge struggling TdM with mCel TdM contracts Intelsat for satellite broadband and backhaul services Liquid Sea and Africa-1 submarine cable systems to improve bandwidth into 2018 Mozambique joins the Alliance for Affordable Internet, aiming to provide broadband at less than 5% of average monthly income report update includes the regulator’s market data for 2016, operator data updates to Q3 2017, ITU market data updates, recent market developments.Telecomunicações De Moçambique (TdM); Vodacom Mozambique; mCel (TdM); Movitel (Viettel); Teledata (TdM); TV Cabo; Intra; Tropical Web, SEACOM.