Movable Imaging Displays Market Opportunities in Key Application Sectors by 2026

Movable imaging display or mobile c arm is a medical imaging device based on X-ray technology and are used for a vast number of diagnostic imaging and minimally invasive procedures. Mobile imaging systems are an important part of hospital infrastructure. Specialists in fields of surgery, cardiology, orthopedics, traumatology, vascular surgery make use of C-arms for intraoperative imaging. The devices offer high-resolution X-ray images in real time, which allows physician to monitor progress at any point during the operation so that they can immediately make corrections that may be required. Subsequently, the treatment results are better and patients recover more quickly. Mobile imaging displays are increasingly becoming popular due to rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures and the advent of hybrid and integrated operating rooms.

Read Report Overview: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/movable-imaging-displays-market.html

The global movable imaging displays market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, end user and region. On the basis of technology, the movable imaging displays market can be segmented into LED and OLED. In terms of application, the movable imaging displays market can be divided into radiology, mammography, surgery, digital pathology and others. On the basis of end user, the movable imaging displays market can be segregated into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers and others. In terms of region, the global movable imaging displays market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The movable imaging displays market is likely to experience strong growth during the forecast period despite the slow acceptance rate of these products in developing countries. Developed markets (the U.S. and some countries in Western Europe) are increasingly adopting these movable imaging displays due to the advent of integrated and hybrid operating rooms. Technological advancements have led to the development of high tech booms that have centralized control and helped physicians control lights and other equipment from a single location. These additional benefits are anticipated to drive demand in high tech hospitals and clinics, not only in the developed nations, but across the world in the near future.

In terms of region, North America accounts for a leading share of the global movable imaging displays market, in terms of revenue. Technological advancements, developed healthcare infrastructure, high disposable income and presence of major movable imaging displays market players in the region can be attributed to the high market share of the region during the forecast period. Availability of private and public funding for the purchase of movable imaging systems is a major driver of the market in North America. Moreover, regional governments have taken the initiative to modernize hospitals in their respective regions. This has resulted in increase in demand for movable imaging systems such as C-arms in the region. Europe is projected to be the second largest market in terms of revenue. Factors such as continued technical advances in operating room equipment leading to development of integrated operating room suites, large geriatric population, and rising number of surgical procedures owing to increasing incidence of diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and hypertension. Moreover, rising demand for minimally invasive surgical techniques has also contributed to the growth of the movable imaging displays market in the region.

The movable imaging displays market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant pace due to increasing penetration of market players operating in the medical device industry in emerging countries, such as China and India. Moreover, significant investments in health care by government agencies in developing countries and rising geriatric population in China, India, and South Korea are fueling market growth. In India, multispecialty hospitals such as Apollo Hospitals, Wockhardt Hospitals, and Fortis Healthcare drive demand for mobile imaging displays by aggressively adopting hybrid operating rooms and increasing the number of facilities across the country. Rapidly evolving medical tourism industry in countries such as India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and South Korea is encouraging major health care providers to equip themselves with the latest technology. Other regions, such as Middle East & Africa and Latin America, are expected to be lucrative markets for movable imaging displays in the near future due to the high rate of adoption of advanced medical devices, coupled with the rapidly developing health care industry in these regions.

Obtain the Brochure of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=55839

Major players operating in the global movable imaging displays market include Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., SKYTRON, Getinge AB, STERIS plc., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, , GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Smiths Medical