Mouthwash Market Portrays High-End Demand across Major Geographies during 2017-2026

Growing use of mouthwash, from freshening the breath to preventing tooth decay, continues to drive its demand at a steady pace. Consumers have actively included mouthwash in their daily lifestyles. Manufacturers are aiming at achieving the top brand status by offering mouthwashes that kill highest number of germs and bacteria and help consumers in maintaining great oral health. As more consumers grow conscious about their oral hygiene, the demand for mouthwash will continue to witness an upsurge. According to the recent study published by Fact.MR, the global mouthwash market is pegged to expand at a healthy pace in the years to come.

During the forecast period, 2017-2026, the global mouthwash market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% in terms of value. By the end of 2026, more than 2,200,000 tons of mouthwash will be sold across the globe, according to the study findings.

Cosmetic Mouthwashes to Register High Volume Growth during 2017-2026

The report estimates that in 2018 and beyond, cosmetic mouthwashes will represent top-selling products in the global mouthwash market. By the end of 2026, more than 35% of the overall market volumes will be accounted by sales of cosmetic mouthwashes. The report further estimates that cosmetic mouthwashes will register fastest volume growth at 6.6% CAGR over the forecast period. The demand of therapeutic mouthwashes is projected to dwindle due to low uptake of mouthwash as a pre-procedural consumable in dentistry.

Modern Trade to Represent Largest Sales Channel through 2026

In 2017, more than 60% of mouthwashes sold in the global market were conventional in nature. The demand for conventional mouthwash will continue to gain steady traction, reflecting an estimated 5% CAGR in terms of volume over the forecast period. The report further estimates that modern trade outlets will register highest sales of mouthwashes across the globe. In 2017, approximately 30.4% of mouthwashes were sold globally through modern trade sales channels. By the end of 2026, over 710,000 tons of mouthwashes are expected to be sold through modern trade outlets across the globe. The report also estimates that the global sales of mouthwashes through online stores will register fastest traction, reflecting a volume CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period.

Competition Tracking

Leading manufacturers of mouthwash have been profiled in the report. Companies namely, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Procter & Gamble, 3M Co, Unilever plc, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Royal Philips N.V., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Hawley & Hazel, Amway, Caldwell Consumer Health, Dr. Harold Katz, SUNSTAR, Dentyl Active, Jason Natural, Lotus Brands, and Rowpar Pharmaceuticals are observed as the global leaders in production of mouthwashes. In the future, several market players are expected to be introducing new formulations for improving the ability of their mouthwashes in killing oral germs and bacteria extensively. In addition, multiple companies will be eyeing for extending the cosmetic and therapeutic applications of their mouthwash products.

