Mountain Bike Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Growth , Trends, Types, Applications and Forecasts to 2023

A mountain bicycle or mountain bike is a bicycle designed for off-road cycling. Mountain bikes share similarities with other bikes but have features designed to enhance durability and performance in rough terrains. Mountain bikes are usually ridden on mountain trails, single tracks, and other unpaved surfaces. This type of terrain commonly has rocks, roots, loose dirt, and steep grades.

This report focuses on the Mountain Bike in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The mountain bikes are designed to be extremely durable and can perform with enhanced durability in rough terrains and mountainous regions. Mountain bikes generally include a set of suspension system either on the front and the rear end, or only the front end, or without a suspension system. Suspension ensures riding comfort by absorbing majority shocks. Thus, the bike rider fatigue is reduced drastically since majority shocks from the bike chassis are not transferred. The suspension system has to be made from durable and high-quality material, which is capable of withstanding high amount of repetitive actions and severe shocks & loads. The suspension should also withstand force, which is not exerted always in a linear fashion along the line of the suspension axis.

A set of gears having a low gear ratio for ascending steep inclines, a high gear ratio for descending steep terrains, and a set of large, bulky & corrugated tires are some of the highlighting features of these bikes. These bikes most often use a set of disc brakes installed at both the wheels. These brakes are more powerful, providing instant braking action as and when needed, which is very essential especially in the off-road conditions. The disc brakes provide a braking action, which is much more efficient than the conventional clamp brakes attached at both the bicycle wheels.

The worldwide market for Mountain Bike is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Cannondale (USA)

Giant (Taiwan)

Pivot (USA)

Scott Sports (Switzerland)

Trek Bicycle (USA)

Trinx Bikes (Taiwan)

XDS Bikes (Australia)

CUBE Bikes (China)

Diamondback (USA)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Cross country bikes

All mountain bikes

Downhill bikes

Fressride bikes

Dirt jumping bikes

Others

Leisure

Competition

