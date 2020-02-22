Mountain Bicycles Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Mountain bikes share similarities with other bikes, but incorporate features designed to enhance durability and performance in rough terrain. These typically include a front or full suspension, large knobby tires, more durable wheels, more powerful brakes, and lower gear ratios for climbing steep grades. Mountain bikes are typically ridden on mountain trails, single track, fire roads, and other unpaved surfaces. This type of terrain commonly has rocks, roots, loose dirt, and steep grades. Many trails have additional TTF’s (Technical Trail Features) such as log piles, log rides, rock gardens, skinnies, gap jumps, and wall-rides. Mountain bikes are built to handle these types of terrain and features. The heavy-duty construction combined with stronger rims and wider tires has also made this style of bicycle popular with urban riders and couriers who must navigate through potholes and over curbs.

The global Mountain Bicycles sales is estimated to reach about 15597 K Units by the end of 2017, which is expected to reach 19580 K Units in 2022. Overall, the Mountain Bicycles products performance is positive with the current environment status.

Currently, there are many players in Mountain Bicycles market. The main market players internationally are Giant, Trek, Specialized, Cannondale, Santa Cruz, GT Bicycles, Scott, Yeti, Merida, Kona, Rocky Mountain Bicycles, XDS and etc. Brands like Giant, Trek, Specialized and Merida, XDS are also playing important roles in Mountain Bicycles industry. The competition will be more intense in the following years.

China (including Taiwan) is the biggest production areas for Mountain Bicycles, taking about 83.21% market share in 2016 (based on output volume), Europe followed the second, with about 8.44% market share. In Consumption market, sales of Mountain Bicycles in Europe will increase to be 5601 K Units in 2017 from 4490 K Units in 2012, which is the biggest consumption area in current market pattern. North America ranks the second largest consumption area, with sales volume and market share of 5127 K Units and 34.47% in 2016.

The global Mountain Bicycles market is valued at 5070 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 7500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Mountain Bicycles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mountain Bicycles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Giant

Trek

Specialized

Cannondale

Santa Cruz

Company six

Scott

Yeti

Merida

Kona

Rocky Mountain Bicycles

XDS

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rigid

Hardtail

Softail

Full Suspension

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Executive Summary

1 Mountain Bicycles Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mountain Bicycles

1.2 Mountain Bicycles Segment by Type

1.3 Mountain Bicycles Segment by Application

1.3 Global Mountain Bicycles Market by Region

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Mountain Bicycles Business

7.1 Giant

7.2 Trek

7.3 Specialized

7.4 Cannondale

7.5 Santa Cruz

7.6 Company six

7.7 Scott

7.8 Yeti

