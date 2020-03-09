Moulding Starch Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2018 – 2028

Moulding Starch Market Outlook:

As foods are processed for alteration into a selection of products, a growing number of additives are usually used. The demand for moulding starch is increasing by the day. Moulding starch is maize starch used for moulding in confectionaries. In appearance, it is a fine white powder having neutral odour and taste. Moulding starch is extracted from maize, and then it is purified and eventually dried to make it suitable for use. The product is ideal for moulding in confectionary. The significant benefits of moulding starch include prevention of stickiness and moisture absorption from deposited confections in gummies or jelly sweets.

The primary sources from which moulding starches are obtained include corn, rice, potato and more; though the primary botanical source of starch is maize, accounting for more than 70% of the global market. The moulding starch market is expected to grow extensively because of the technological advancements witnessed in the industry.

Technological Advancements in Starches Impelling Significant Growth

Jelly bean, candy corn, starch gums, nougat gummies, cream centers and more are some of the confectionary items manufactured mainly using starch moulding techniques. Confectionary producers are focused on reducing the holding times to improve productivity and reduce work-in-progress, which is helping the expansion of the moulding starch market.

Moulding starches enable to hold and accept any impressions or shape and then absorb the moisture from the deposited sweet as it dries, cools, and sets. Moulding starch comes in two grades, regular powdered moulding starch, and special moulding starch. Regular powdered moulding starch is very dry and does not always hold the impression of the mould. A special moulding starch containing a small percentage of oil gives a more firm sidewall to the impressions.

The macroeconomic factors that are envisaged to help the market in growing include the growing population in developed and developing nations, increasing disposable income, and modern lifestyle. Modern lifestyle is playing quite a role in the expansion of the confectionery industry; it is changing the way individual work, eat and play. These aspects are assisting the growth of confectionaries, which consequently increases the usage of moulding starch.

Moulding Starch Market – Market Segmentation:

By nature, the moulding starch market is segmented into:

Organic

Conventional

By product type, the moulding starch market is segmented into:

Native

Modified/Hydrolyzed

By nutritional properties, the moulding starch market is segmented into:

Rapidly Digestible Starch

Slowly Digestible Starch

Resistant Starch

By source, the moulding starch market is segmented into:

Rice

Potato

Corn

Others

By end-use, the moulding starch market is segmented into:

Jellies

Candies

Rock Candy

Gummies

Global Moulding Starch Market – Key Players:

Key market players identified in the global moulding starch market include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Emsland-Stärke GmbH, Tate and Lyle, Meritena (Tereos Starch & Sweeteners), Cargill Inc., Kerry Group, Coöperatie AVEBE U.A, Ingredion, Beneo GmbH among others.

