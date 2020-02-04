Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

A molded case circuit breaker, abbreviated MCCB, is a type of electrical protection device that can be used for a wide range of voltages, and frequencies of both 50 Hz and 60 Hz.

Schneider Electric, ABB, and Eaton captured the top three revenue share spots in the Moulded Case Circuit Breaker market in 2015.Schneider Electric dominated with 18.74 percent revenue share, followed by ABB with 12.97 percent revenue share and Eaton with 6.16 percent revenue share.

In terms of the classification segment, Thermal Magnetic MCCB market accounted for over 58% of the overall share in 2015, and Electronic Trip MCCB accounted for over 41%. MCCBs are generally used in building, data center and networks, industry, energy and infrastructures applications.

In terms of the applications segment, the industry segment was the largest contributor in the Moulded Case Circuit Breaker market. In 2015 the industry segment amounted for 37.06% revenue share.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still negative about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although sales of Moulded Case Circuit Breaker brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) market will register a 3.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3940 million by 2024, from US$ 3300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Thermal Magnetic MCCB

Electronic Trip MCCB

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Building

Data center and Networks

Industry

Energy and infrastructures

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC,China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa,Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Schneider Electric

ABB

Eaton

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric

GE Industrial

Hager

Fuji Electric

CHINT Electrics

Changshu Switchgear

Rockwell Automation

OMEGA

NOARK

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

