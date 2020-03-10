Motorcycle Shock Absorbers Market to See Incredible Growth During 2028

Motorcycle shock absorbers have gone through a number of transitions since they were first invented, particularly so in the past few years. Essential for comfort and a smooth ride along with improvements in control, motorcycle shock absorbers are anticipated to see high demand in the years to come.

Product Specific Production by OEM in Motorcycle Shock Absorbers Market to Gain Importance

Mono motorcycle shock absorbers are anticipated to see great demand owing to the various advantages that they offer over conventional shock absorber systems including better, handling, braking, friction, centralization of mass, and stability, resulting in a much greater overall motorcycle performance. While mono shock absorber systems were traditionally used for only sports bikes, they are now seeing increasing use in commercial standard motorcycles as well.

Original equipment manufacturers are increasingly producing application specific motorcycle shock absorbers, owing to which their market share is anticipated to stay high through the forecast period. New technology is being used to improve on performance of mono motorcycle shock absorbers, which is anticipated to increase demand in the segment.

On the other hand, the availability of substandard products contaminating the market is anticipated to act as one of the primary constraining factors on the growth of the motorcycle shock absorbers market. In addition, growing preference for repairing shock absorber systems instead of replacements among motorcycle users is being seen, which can be attributed to prohibitory costs. This is also anticipated to restrain the market.

Improvements in Technology for Better Performance to be Major Focus for Motorcycle Shock Absorbers Market

Key market player including Ohlins Racing, Showa Corporation, Nitron Racing Shocks, Hagon Shocks Ltd, and Robert Bosch GmbH are increasingly emphasizing on material and design innovations for performance improvements.

Ohlins Racing has developed its range of STX Supersport Shock absorbers for motorcycles, with their proprietary STX technology, which includes rebound adjusters, and compression adjuster, that enables different configurations depending on the model of motorcycles for optimal performance for race tracks as well as rough country roads.

Nitron released its range of NTR R1 motorcycle shock absorbers, which uses an innovative combined 2-way damping adjustment, and a fully anodized alloy body for reduced weight and titanium treatment for resistance to corrosion. It also comes with optional hydraulic preload adjuster for use of pillion riders.

Showa Corporation introduced its range of single tube motorcycle shock absorbers which claim to give enhanced performance owing to separate chambers for air and oil along with pressuring sub tank that vastly improves heat dissipation that improves overall performance and durability.

Government Initiatives towards Motorcycle Manufacturing to Sustain Growth of Asia Motorcycle Shock Absorbers Market

Asia is anticipated to continue growing as the leader in motorcycle shock absorbers market share during the forecast period owing to increased production and sales of motorcycles, arising from the low maintenance and costs. In addition, government initiatives such as India’s Make in India Policy and China’s public e-motorcycle sharing scheme is bringing in foreign direct investment, resulting in growth of the motorcycle shock absorbers market in the region through the period of forecast.

Similarly, Eastern Europe and South America are also anticipated to witness strong growth in the motorcycle shock absorbers market arising from the preference for motorcycles as a practical and relatively cheaper mode of transportation.

However, North America and Western Europe are expected to lag behind in the motorcycle shock absorber market owing to a greater preference for four wheelers over two wheelers in the region.

Segmentation of the Global Motorcycle Shock Absorbers Market

Motorcycle shock absorbers can be broadly divided on the terms of product type, arrangement position, sales channel, and type of motorcycle. On the basis of product type, motorcycle shock absorbers can be divided into twin or mono shock absorbers. On the terms of arrangement position, motorcycle shock absorbers can be classified into front or rear suspension. On the terms of sales channel, motorcycle shock absorbers can be divided into original equipment manufacturers and aftersales market. On the basis of motorcycle type, shock absorbers can be divided into sport bikes, standard, and cruisers.