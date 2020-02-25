Motorcycle Market: Higher Fuel Efficiency Relative to other Personal Modes of Communication is a Key Contributing to the Surged Demand

A recent report released by Fact.MR provides invaluable and actionable insights into the motorcycle market. The report highlights and analyzes all the key factors influencing the performance of the

motorcycle market along with clear justifications for their inclusion in the report. All the micro and macroeconomic facets impacting the motorcycle market growth have been assessed in the report. A comprehensive opportunity assessment of the motorcycle market has been provided in the report. Additionally, a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape prevalent in the motorcycle market has been provided in the report.

Increasing fad for personal commute subsequent to rapid upturn in urbanization are slated to be one of the predominant factors fostering growth of motorcycle market. With sprouting populations across emerging economies such as India and China, motorcycle market is gathering significant momentum with regard to demand for motorcycles. In order to offer the desired performances and features, manufacturers in the motorcycle market are vying to introduce product innovations, which are in line with the dynamic customer specifications. As per a report published by Fact.MR on motorcycle market for the forecast period of 2018 to 2026 in which, the market is estimated to value around US$ 152,754.9 by 2026 end.

According to key companies in the motorcycle market like Bosch, connectivity plays a pivotal role in preventing occurrence of accidents. Several features fueling connectivity are being designed and introduced to allow riders interact with vehicles. “Connected horizon” is considered to be one of the pivotal aspects in connectivity aspect of motorcycle market, wherein riders can prevent fatal mishaps to occur.

Influence of APEJ is foreseen to be a Major Driving Factor

The fast-paced APEJ region, primarily led by growing economies like India & China, is expected to be one of the giant growth contributors to motorcycle market in the coming years. Rising need for personal commute is expected to be one of the preeminent factors propelling growth of motorcycle market. With rapid expansion of APEJ, this region is forecasted to have maximum relevance. With well-established manufacturing units in APEJ, the manufacturers in APEJ are looking forward to export to other markets. This is a reason why the key industry participants are required to account on important nations in this strategic region for procuring high benefits.

With burgeoning improvements in the battery technology emerging as one of the prevalent trends in motorcycle market, this is further poised to influence the purchase decision of customers seeking for high battery performance. Manufacturers in the motorcycle market are making deliberate efforts to the optimal potential of electric motorcycles’, to make them feasible for travelling longer distances and offer high-scale durability.

The leading companies operating in the market are profiled based on several aspects such as their reach, revenue shares, and product developments. Some of the prominent companies listed in the competitive landscape include Bajaj Auto Ltd., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG., Benelli QJ, Piaggio & C. SpA., Harley Davidson Motor Company Inc., Suzuki Motors Corporations, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd.., Eicher Motors Limited., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.., KR Motors Company Ltd., and Chongqing Jianshe Motorcycle Co., Ltd.

